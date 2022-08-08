Klaahsen, Berkley tag-teaming top administrative role for Riverhawks

It was an opportunity neither could pass up.

When you factor in a working relationship Curt Klaahsen and Matt Berkley have developed over a decade-plus of being in the same building, it proved to be a perfect match.

Late last month, Klaashen and Berkley were named as Mason City's co-activities coordinators for the 2022-23 academic year. Athletically, their tenure has already started as Monday marked the first day of fall sports practices.

"When the position first came open, I had reached out and just asked what the plan was," Berkley said. "That's when Dan (Long) shared with me the process to pursue an interim for one year. That was the start of my involvement."

The move comes amidst the sudden departure of previous AD Tracy Johnson accepting the same position at Iowa City High School towards the end of July.

Per a press release by the school, Klaahsen and Berkley "Will concentrate on bringing steady leadership to the activities department centered around doing what is right for our students, parents, and programs."

It is an interim title for this year. Mason City stated in the press release a search for a new AD will begin in December.

"We're both invested in this community, in our activities programs," Klaahsen said. "We want what is best for our kids. Things are going to get done right. There's a lot of extra time, but the support we're getting from the district, we'll make this work."

Both have been with the Riverhawks for a lengthy time period. Berkley was head football coach for a multi-year stretch and has been a middle school social studies teacher since joining the district in 2000.

He embraced the challenge of taking on his highest role at the school when offered. He's been a coach for the Riverhawks in various sports.

"Having that ability to just be involved in so many different programs," Berkley said. "Being able to support them at a different level and helping make sure Riverhawk athletics are first class programs. Something I've always wanted to do."

Klaahsen will remain Mason City's head volleyball and girls basketball coach. He stated he doesn't think the juggling of responsibilities will be too difficult due to his staff for both sports.

That aspect made him more comfortable to take on this job.

"I've got a great group of coaches that are able to take on a few extra responsibilities," Klaahsen said. "I'm just excited about getting started and seeing what we can do."

The two are going to share the ins and outs of being an AD. Berkley, also an assistant boys golf coach, and Klaahsen will be the point person for various sports.

They'll split time in the AD office during school days. They'll work together to make sure there is a smooth transition for student-athletes to work with two people this year.

"We basically divided them up where one of us is in charge of a specific activity," Klaahsen said. "Obviously, we'll both help each other out and if there's bigger tasks, we'll certainly do that (together)."

There is a lot of newness surrounding Mason City in the 22-23 year.

Not only will it be the first full year with a new mascot, it also marks the first year in the brand new Iowa Alliance Conference. Add in the unveiling of a new natatorium and weight room and it presents a full year of craziness.

Yet having two longtime recognizable faces at the helm of athletics might be a blessing in disguise.

At least, that's how Berkley views it.

"With that consistency, part of that athletic vision is moving forward," he said. "Part of that familiarity of that vision and our knowledge of where things are going, might provide a level of comfort for coaches to know that things they've been working on with prior administration, some of that can continue."