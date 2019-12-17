When the wrestling season began last season, Jace Rhodes was ready to make his long-awaited Mason City wrestling debut. As the son of long-time Mohawks head coach Dusty Rhodes, Jace has been around the program his entire life.
But a grade 2 MCL sprain suffered in the first few weeks of practice quickly scuttled those plans. For the first month and a half of the season, Rhodes was laid up and couldn’t wrestle at all. Last season, Rhodes didn’t make his varsity debut until Jan. 5.
“He stayed positive and knew he was going to come back,” Dusty said. “He did the right type of training he could do. Did everything that they told him to do medically, and came in and started competing hard.”
In his first match, which came at home against Marshalltown, Rhodes earned a 12-2 decision against Javier Rodriguez. After that first match, things progressed quickly. Just over a month later, on Feb. 16, Jace competed in the 106-pound Class 3A state championships.
Rhodes ultimately lost to Ankeny’s Trever Anderson in the state title match. Despite the disappointing finish to his abbreviated freshman season, Rhodes was still pretty encouraged by his wild first month as a high school wrestler.
“I wasn’t expecting to be out the first half of the season, and it wasn’t what I wanted,” Jace said. “I stuck with it, did what my coaches told me to and ended up pretty good.”
Dusty Rhodes was hired as Mason City’s wrestling coach in 2003 and has watched his son grow up in the gym, learning from past Mason City wrestlers and waiting for the chance to finally wear a Mohawk singlet.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s been lingering around this program since he was very little,” Dusty said. “He’s pretty comfortable and familiar with everybody. I would say this is a pretty tight group of guys.”
This year, with a full season ahead and a healthy knee, the sophomore wrestler is expecting big things from himself. His first match of the season was a state title rematch against Andersen, which Rhodes lost by a 7-2 decision.
In Mason City’s most recent home match against Des Moines Roosevelt, Jace beat opponent Maxon Phommaxays by fall at 1:00 in the 120-pound wright class.
As a dad, and as a coach, Dusty got a good view of how hard Jace worked last season to come back last season. It is easy to let your mind wander to other things when laid up with an injury, but according to Dusty, Jace had only one thing on his mind.
And it led to a spot in the state championship.
“He was staying focused, he was staying sharp and working as hard as he could, doing whatever they told him,” Dusty said. “ He didn’t go down there to get second last year either. His goals were a state title, and he fell a little bit short.
This year, I can’t imagine that his goals are any different.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.