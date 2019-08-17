Gone are the days where Northwest Iowa high school sports fans can take to social media to complain about boys state tournament coverage.
Well, they shouldn’t complain, anyway.
On Friday, the Iowa High School Sports Network announced a new agreement with local digital stations to televise the state football, boys basketball and wrestling championships.
Simply, it’ll be easier for fans to watch the games that will likely be in high demand come November and March in the area, and it won’t take a satellite subscription to view the premier games of the postseason.
In fact, all it takes to watch the state championships is a television antenna or check your local cable company to see if they offer local digital channels.
The other state-sanctioned state tournament events — state track, soccer and baseball, for example — will be streamed on the IHSSN web site for free, without any attached subscription to DISH or DirecTV.
Football, basketball and wrestling quarterfinals will also be available to be viewed by stream, and archived games will also be free.
“We are giving the viewers what they want, many platforms to deliver the IHSSN product into their homes,’’ said IHSSN President Ken Krogman in a news release. “It will be up to each individual household to decide how to best access the content.’’
Previously, the IHSSN had a deal with NBC Sports Chicago where the regional sports network carried the state football, basketball and wrestling championships.
The overwhelming problem was, however, it was hard for northwest Iowa residents to find the programming. NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage map does reach into the area, but some viewers found it hard to find the channel, especially if it were on NBC Sports Chicago-Plus.
Then, the IHSSN charged $9.95 to stream every game, regardless of a quarterfinal, semifinal or even a final.
When my high school alma mater, Montezuma, made it to the Iowa boys basketball tournament, I noticed my entire Facebook feed was of residents back home having a hard time finding the game, because it wasn’t on TV and the stream was paywalled.
It was easier for me in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to watch the game, because the IHSSN and NBC Sports Chicago didn’t charge out-of-state viewers a fee.
That’s all gone by the wayside now. All viewers can find a way to watch any state tournament as long as there’s an antenna or a good wi-fi connection in one’s home.
Earlier this summer, Iowa High School Athletic Association communications director Chris Cuellar hinted on Twitter that a change was coming since the IHSSN’s contract with NBC Sports Chicago was ending.
That allowed for some speculation for what the IHSSN was going to do. I was afraid Krogman and his crew were going to double down on their investment and re-up with the regional sports network that also telecasts Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games.
Moving their product to local digital channels was absolutely the right move, and realistically, it was the only other choice the IHSSN had.
There would be no way for the IHSSN to go back to it, because of the backlash fans expressed on social media, and while that didn’t really bother Krogman and his crew, they noticed and took action.
The IHSSN still has progress to make to match the quality that Iowa Public Television produces during state girls championship weeks.
But, this is a much-welcomed start.
If I’m not in Cedar Falls this fall if one of our area teams makes it to state, I’ll make sure to tune in and see if there are other improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.