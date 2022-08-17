IHSAA Board of Control passes guidelines for high school students to gain NIL compensation

Welcome to the 2022-23 athletic year in Iowa.

Football practices now feature the clashing of pads as most schools prepare for Week 1 that happens in two Friday nights. Some might even be playing a Week 0 game this week.

Volleyball teams are starting to figure out rotations. Cross Country programs are getting in meet shape. Golf competitions have already gotten underway. Swimming isn't far behind.

Soon, the sun will set a tad later. The weather will get just a touch cooler. And the leaves will turn a more colorful orange.

And some high school athletes in this state will be seeing the color green. No, not that football turf or grass green or the green on cross country courses.

Green as in money.

Student athletes in the state of Iowa are about to find out just how much they're worth.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released guidance in its handbook laying out guidelines for high school athletes to follow who wish to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness throughout their prep career.

"To be honest, they've never been prohibited from doing that," IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said in a phone interview with the Globe Gazette. "High school kids have always been able to earn money outside of their athletic performance. Basically, we recognize NIL is here.

"We recognize students have these opportunities and we want to help."

For the last year-plus, college student athletes have been able to earn money through businesses that use their name, image and likeness.

Now, the world of NIL has made its way to the prep scene in Iowa.

Iowa becomes the 10th state to put out guidelines to high school athletes for profiting off NIL. The previous nine, per an Axios report in May of this year, are Alaska, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York and Utah.

"I kind of had a feeling it would make its way to Iowa, make its way to the high school level. It is the hot topic," Clear Lake head boys basketball coach Jeremy Ainley said. "If there is a way to cash in or to make money on being something special, people are going to do it."

Per Chris Cuellar, Communications Director at the IHSAA, information provided "Works within what has already been deemed permissible via Iowa Administrative Code and collegiate eligibility standards."

Keating said the guidelines were discussed and approved by the Board of Control in its meeting on August 5. The IHSAA has been talking about the guidelines for three to four months, per Keating.

He made sure to point out that athletes who wish to pursue NIL opportunities to seek counsel, seek advice from a tax expert and make sure any NIL activity doesn't affect collegiate eligibility.

"It gives them the information they need should they decide to seek this," Keating said. "This puts it on the radar. This is here and if you have an opportunity, great. There can be some great philanthropic lessons."

The following guidelines are what will allow high school athletes to gain financial compensation based of their name, image and likeness.

*An athlete should not use any logos or member school marks or the IHSAA in NIL activity. That includes clothing and equipment.

*An athlete should not use his/hers members school name or mascot at all during an NIL activity.

*No member school facilities should be used for NIL activities.

*Illegal substances such as tobacco, alcohol, cannabis plus adult entertainment plus weapons plus gambling and gaming cannot be promoted.

Per the IHSAA's guidelines, NIL compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance. Compensation should not be used as a recruiting tool and no compensation will be paid by the school or an agent of the school.

In regards to the no use of school logos, mascots or facilities in NIL activities, Keating said he wants NIL activities to be about the individual, not the school.

"We want to keep those things separate," Keating added.

Ainley also has been a head coach at both the college and prep levels. He knows he'll get asked questions about it from his basketball players and he anticipates being very open with them.

He doesn't want any stones unturned in the current ever-changing landscape.

"You can't be negative around it because it is here, whether you want it to be or not," Ainley said. "Tell them the good, bad and ugly about it. Keeping kids informed about that is happening, how it is happening, what to look out for."

How this will play out over the first year and into the future is what intrigues Keating. He understands what top level athletes will want in terms of financial compensation.

In the same breath, he believes it won't be a mess like it is at the collegiate level.

"That was one of our goals, we wanted to keep it simple," Keating said. "We tried not to get into the weeds. If we find some things out along the way or certain things are happening we didn't anticipate, and we feel we need to add to that guidance, we will."

Ainley has the mindset it could help out athletes in smaller schools. He believes any local business would want to get the best athlete or athletes and market them as role models and standout players.

That still comes at the expense of performing at a high level.

"Maybe it is back to being a big deal of being a big fish in a small pond," Ainley said. "If you're good, you're going to get paid. If you're not going to produce, the market always corrects itself.

"The whole realm of NIL is let's see where we're at in a couple years and see what happens.