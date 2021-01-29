'I like flying under the radar': Clear Lake's Max Currier enters postseason on the prowl

Clear Lake sophomore wrestler Max Currier likes being underrated, but he probably won’t be able to enjoy it for much longer.
The 120-pound Currier has been described by at least one spectator as a “pinning machine,” and after his win by fall over Lake Mills freshman Garrett Ham on Thursday night, it is easy to see why.
The victory improved his record to 23-2 on the season, with 21 of those victories coming by pin. With those numbers, Clear Lake head coach Evan Johnson seems confident that Currier will get a chance to wrestle on the big stage in the very near future.
“Max is looking for something new to work on every day,” Johnson said. “He comes with a learning mindset and a growth mindset. He's the hardest worker in the room, and he is always looking to improve. He’s going to be a name to look out for down in Des Moines here real soon."
Last week, Currier became a postseason champion for the first time, after winning the 120 pound North Central Conference title. In 2020, Currier finished third at the NCC meet at 113 pounds, and eventually ended his season with a third place finish at districts, one spot short of a trip to the state tournament.
For a young wrestler, coming that close can eat at you, and Currier has used the experience of failure to push himself to new heights. Over the summer, Currier did plenty of work with an automatic wrestling dummy, as he healed from a shoulder injury he suffered last postseason. In addition to the physical work, he adjusted his mental approach to wrestling, too.
Instead of trying to always overpower his opponent on the mat, Currier has fine-tuned his technique, and found big results.
“That was a huge thing making sure I am comfortable on my feet, and keep moving," Currier said. "I figured that out, and once I got comfortable, I started working on my mindset, and I think that is what has made the biggest difference.”
Currier's new mindset is essentially keeping more of an open mind. Instead of going into each match with the attitude that things will be difficult, or that he absolutely has to accomplish one particular thing, he is trying to focus more on the things that he knows he can control.
“I’m trying to keep that attitude that I am going to keep working my different moves that I know, and constantly be reacting, and making the (opponent) react to what I am doing” Currier said. “I think that whole mindset that ‘I am going to control the match no matter what,’ and not caring who it is, that has made the most impact.”
So far, it seems to be working wonders. At 23 wins, 21 pins, and one technical fall victory, Currier is well on his way to becoming a household name in North Iowa wrestling. Right now, he still has more to prove, as he goes into the postseason unranked, even with his eye-popping overall record.
But rather than feeling slighted by the anonymity, Currier craves it.
“Right now, I’m not ranked and I love that fact,” Currier said. “I feel on the prowl, and I feel like I’m the one doing the attacking. I want to give a dark-horse performance. I like flying under the radar. It’s kind of fun, and you get chances to blow up on big kids.”
Next Saturday, Currier will wrestle for the Lions at the Class 2A, Section 7 tournament. After falling in the district tournament last year, Currier hopes that his new approach will get him a spot down at Wells Fargo Arena this time around.
Having already had his name called as a champion once, Currier wants to hear those words again. If that happens, he won't be able to fly under the radar much longer.
“It would be huge,” Currier said. “That is the initial goal. I want to be a state champion, and every single week I look for a new opportunity.”
