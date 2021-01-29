'I like flying under the radar': Clear Lake's Max Currier enters postseason on the prowl

Instead of trying to always overpower his opponent on the mat, Currier has fine-tuned his technique, and found big results.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was a huge thing making sure I am comfortable on my feet, and keep moving," Currier said. "I figured that out, and once I got comfortable, I started working on my mindset, and I think that is what has made the biggest difference.”

Currier's new mindset is essentially keeping more of an open mind. Instead of going into each match with the attitude that things will be difficult, or that he absolutely has to accomplish one particular thing, he is trying to focus more on the things that he knows he can control.

“I’m trying to keep that attitude that I am going to keep working my different moves that I know, and constantly be reacting, and making the (opponent) react to what I am doing” Currier said. “I think that whole mindset that ‘I am going to control the match no matter what,’ and not caring who it is, that has made the most impact.”