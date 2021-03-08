Mohawk hockey players earn awards

The Midwest High School Hockey League honored a large number of players from the Mohawk High School Hockey team for the 2020-21 season.

Senior Nik Howell was unanimously selected to the Midwest Hockey Leagues first team All-Stars as a forward. He was also selected to the All-League team and was announced as one of the season's varsity top 10 scorers for the entire Midwest Hockey League.

Josh Blaha from Clear Lake and Walker Radcliffe from Spirit Lake were awarded President's Senior Academic Awards. The President's Award is given to high school seniors with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

A plethora of other players on the team were given academic achievement awards for having GPAs of 3.0 or higher.

Those players were A.J. Buland, Mason City High School; Andrew Crane, Clear Lake High School; Jack Crane, Clear Lake High School; Sam Fabian, Mason City High School; Thomas Hubbard, Newman Catholic High School; Austin Lloyd, Newman Catholic High School; Jacob Miller, Mason City High School; Zak Molstad, Central Springs; Jakob Myers, Clear Lake High School; Emmett Riley, North Iowa Christian School; Jackson Wickman, Mason City High School; Jaxon Bothwell, Newman Catholic High School and Kellen Kantaris, Newman Catholic High School.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.