The Mason City Mohawks’ will look different when they hit the ice Saturday night. The Mohawks are going to add multi-colored tape to their sticks before they take on the Lincoln Stars at home.

The atypical addition to Mason City’s uniforms will be part of the Mohawks’ seventh annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.

All of Mason City’s players were encouraged to dedicate their matchup with the Stars to a person they know that has been affected by cancer. Each Mohawk will also have the opportunity to coordinate the color of their stick tape with the type of cancer they want to bring attention to.

“What makes our event so unique is, we try to acknowledge all the different cancers that have impacted our hockey family,” said Shela Lang, who helped organize this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer event.”

Senior defenseman Jack Crane is going to dedicate Saturday’s contest to his grandparents — both of whom died after battles with cancer in 2013. Crane has honored his grandparents every year he’s participated in Mason City’s Hockey Fights Cancer game.

As of Wednesday, Crane had not, however, decided what color he will tape his stick. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder said he will likely use whichever color his teammates take the least of because he wants the Mohawks to bring attention to many different types of cancer.

“I’ve always gone out to represent my grandparents,” Crane said. “I usually say, ‘I fight for my grandparents and everybody who has cancer because it affects a lot of people.”

The Mohawks will also host a variety of fundraising events during the contest Saturday, including silent auctions on donated items, a raffle and a bake sale. The Mohawk dance team will also be selling beads to raise additional money.

Lang said the Mohawks raised over $10,000 during their Hockey Fights Cancer night in 2022. She added that, when Mason City hosted the event for the first time seven seasons ago, the Mohawks’ fundraising goal was $1,000.

The yearly outing is the brainchild of Lang and her fellow “hockey moms.” Lang and company wanted to help their sons on Mason City’s roster support community members with cancer.

“It literally started when a group of moms were looking around our hockey arena, and a conversation had started about people being impacted by cancer,” Lang said. “We just wanted to do something. We just wanted to get our boys (on the team) involved, and it just kind of went from there.”

Crane said the Mohawks have drawn big crowds for their Hockey Fights Cancer games in the past. Crane added that he hopes to see the same on Saturday because it’ll help the Mohawks raise money and make for a more dynamic atmosphere at puck drop.

“Cancer night usually attracts a lot of people that we usually don’t get,” Crane said. “We get a lot of family members, a lot of relatives, a lot of distant family members that come. Even kids from our school come. I’ve been spreading the word around (Clear Lake High School) ... We usually get quite a bit of people there.”

Lincoln and Mason City are currently neck-and-neck in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings. The Stars are in fifth place with 36 points, and the Mohawks are sixth with 28.

“Right now, everybody’s fighting for points and a higher spot in the rankings,” Crane said. “We’re all trying to stay in the top eight so we can go to state. So, it’s really big games this weekend. Everyone’s going to be clawing and fighting for (the postseason).”

Action between the Mohawks and Stars is slated to begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Fans planning to attend the game can make a free-will donation when they enter Mason City Arena.

The second leg of the doubleheader will start at 2 p.m. Sunday.