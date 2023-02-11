AUSTIN, Minn. -- The North Iowa Bulls led 2-1 after one, but the Austin Bruins rallied with three third-period goals to beat the Bulls, 5-2, Friday in North American Hockey League action.

Blake Ulve and Simone Dadie scored 17 seconds apart in the first period to give North Iowa a 2-0 lead just six minutes and 32 seconds into the game.

But Austin scored one midway through the first and again late in the second to tie the score. Then after taking the lead 6:03 into the third, the Bruins scored a pair of short-handed goals, including one in an empty net to seal the win.

The loss dropped the Bulls to 18-19-2-1 on the year as they stand in sixth place in the NAHL Central, but just five points out of the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Bulls and Bruins play tonight at the Mason City Ice Arena with a 7:10 p.m. first faceoff.