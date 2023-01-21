High school hockey: Sioux City Metros outpace Mason City Mohawks

Sioux City wasted little time setting the tone in its matchup with Mason City Saturday night. The Metros put the puck in the back of the net three times in a near-12-minute stretch during the first period.

Forwards Charley Egdorf, Cash Frigge, and Ryan Hedquist did all of the Metros’ first-period scoring. But none of them cashed in more than once at Mason City Arena.

Defenseman Grant Harder and forward Nate Solma racked up two goals each in the second and third periods. The pair’s efforts helped the Metros seal an 8-3 win.

“Nothing was working out there, quite frankly,” Mason City head coach P.K. O’Handley said postgame. “Every time we got a little traction, we did something to derail ourselves. They’re a good team. You know, we got surprised, I think. I don’t know why — we talked about it all week long.”

Mason City appeared to have an opportunity to get back into the game early in the second period. The Mohawks quickly earned a power play and scored just over three minutes into the frame.

Junior forward Dominic Despenas’ goal made the score 3-1. Less than two minutes after Mason City got on the board, however, Sioux City scored twice in 42 seconds.

“They’re just too good when you spot them that kind of lead to get back,” O’Handley said. “I thought we had pretty good pushback. But there were some untimely goals after that.”

Mohawks' offense slowed

Sioux City held Mason City to 12 shots Saturday. The Mohawks attempted fewer than five during the first period.

The Metros flung 13 more shots than the Mohawks. Sioux City converted about 32 percent of its attempts.

“We just weren’t playing fast enough,” junior Kellen Kantaris said postgame. “They were skipping pucks past us, and we were lollygagging to the puck. So, that didn’t help. We didn’t have our goalie’s back. When we did get in our zone, they would get past us, and get an odd-man rush, and score.”

Mason City played two goalkeepers against Sioux City — Chandler Radcliffe and Zane Redfern. Radcliffe and Redfern played 22 and 28 minutes, respectively. The pair made a combined 17 saves — 13 of which were recorded by Radcliffe.

Sioux City goalkeeper Lochlin Jackson accrued nine saves in 51 minutes of action.

“I think they played a straight-line game and we tried to play a sideways game, credit them,” O’Handley said. “They checked well, we didn’t check well. I think simplicity is the name of the game. You know, your best players have to be your best players. We were off tonight, right through the lineup. We just gotta be better.”

Big Picture

Mason City is now 11-8-1-1 on the season. The Mohawks are currently in sixth place in the 13-team Midwest High School Hockey League standings.

The top three teams in the standings at the end of the regular season receive first-round postseason tournament byes in March. The Mohawks are currently 11 standings points away from a bye.

Sioux City is tied for third in the MHSHL standings. The Metros are 17-3-1-0 this season.

Up next

Saturday’s game started at 8:30 p.m. and ended shortly after 10 p.m., giving the Mohawks and Metros less than 13 hours to rest before they play again at 11 a.m. Sunday.

With little time to prepare for the rematch, Kantaris said he and his teammates will need to make the most of their dozen hours off.

“Get some sleep, wake up, get a good breakfast,” Kantaris said. “Then, get out there, try to stay at their pace, get a body on them, get pucks past them. Do basically what they did to us tonight.”