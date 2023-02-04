A late-game goal scored by Lincoln Junior Star defenseman Carson Catherall kept the Mason City Mohawks from picking up their 14th win of the season Saturday.

With 57 seconds remaining in the contest, Catherall launched a shot toward the Mohawks’ net from the right face-off circle on Mason City’s side of the ice. The puck traveled through a great deal of traffic the Mohawks and Junior Stars created as they scrapped for possession.

Before either team gained firm possession of the puck, the officials blew their whistles and signaled a score. Catherall’s goal ultimately lifted the Junior Stars to a 3-2 victory.

Mason City pulled its starting goalie, Chandler Radcliffe, after Catherall scored. The Mohawks’ last-ditch effort came up short — though they did manage to rattle a few shots at Lincoln’s goal before time expired in the game.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate,” Mason City head coach P.K. O’Handley said postgame. “It happens. It’s a tough way to lose. But we’ve got a quick turnaround before we play again.”

Lincoln had a four-on-five advantage when Catherall scored. Officials called Mohawk junior forward Jaxon Bothwell for cross checking with two minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the game. The Mohawks could not successfully fend off the Junior Stars’ attack while they were at a one-man disadvantage for two of the last three minutes of the contest.

Bothwell’s penalty was one of eight the Mohawks incurred at Mason City Arena Saturday. The Junior Stars had more than 10 minutes worth of power play opportunities in the 51-minute contest. Lincoln scored two of its three goals in power play situations.

“We were definitely just playing a little sloppy,” Mason City forward Dylan Bieber said. “Then, kids get mad and take dumb penalties like that. They try to go blow kids to the boards when all they got to do is get them off the puck.”

Bieber scored the Mohawks’ first goal of the game 13 minutes into the first period. He was also credited with an assist when junior forward Kellen Kantaris scored with 14:19 left in the third period.

Mason City trailed for much of Saturday’s game, allowing Lincoln to score twice in the first 13 minutes. Kantaris’ goal evened the score, 2-2. Catherall broke the tie just 13 minutes later.

“We didn’t skate like we should,” O’Handley said. “We could’ve played better in a lot of areas. It was a good game. It’s unfortunate that it had to end with them on a power play late in the game. But, it happens, and we just got to regroup.”

Big picture

The Mohawks are now in sixth place in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings with 28 points. They trail both the Sioux City Metros and the Junior Stars by 10 points. The Metros and Junior Stars are currently tied for fifth place.

Mason City trails the first-place Kansas City Jets by 18 points.

Up next

Mason City will face Lincoln at home again on Sunday. The Mohawks can split their doubleheader with the Junior Stars with a win.

“We came out pretty flat,” Bieber said. “Hopefully, tomorrow is different. We’ll come out a lot harder than we did today.”

Action between the Junior Stars and Mohawks will begin at 2 p.m. at MCA.