High School Hockey: Mohawks crush Dubuque, 9-2

DUBUQUE – One day after losing to the Dubuque Fighting Saints, the Mason City Mohawks hockey team took out their frustrations on the Saints in a 9-2 Midwest High School Hockey League win at the Mystique Ice Arena.

Dominic Despenas and Kellen Kantaris each scored four goals as the Mohawks improved to 10-7-0-1 on the season.

Kantaris added three assists for a seven-point game, while Dylan Bieber assisted on five goals. Max Lang also scored for Mason City.

Mason City scored four times in the first period as Kantaris scored just 47 second into the contest. Despenas made it 2-0 with 11:42 left before Dubuque scored to make it 2-1. But Despenas and Kantaris each scored again before the end of the first to make it 4-1 after 17 minutes of play.

The Mohawks tallied three empty-net goals in the second, two by Kantaris as Mason City lead 7-2 after two periods.

Despenas and Lang each scored in the third to close out the win. Chandler Radcliff stopped 22 shots to earn the win in net.

Despenas now has 21 goals and 32 points on the season. Bieber leads the squad with 32 points, including 19 assists, while Kantaris now has seven goals and 17 assists.

The Mohawks are next in action Saturday at Quad City at the Rivers Edge Ice Arena.