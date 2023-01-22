High school hockey: Mason City Mohawks earn upset win over Sioux City Metros

The Mason City Mohawks had to work for their upset win over the Sioux City Metros Sunday. The Mohawks took the Metros to overtime and then to an eight-attempt shootout before they walked away with a 3-2 victory.

Mason City faced improbable odds throughout the last two periods of the game and overtime. With 11:09 remaining in the second period, one of Mason City’s starting forwards, Kellen Kantaris, was ejected from the game for fighting. Less than a minute later, sophomore Dylan Bieber was put in the penalty box for slashing. The infractions forced the Mohawks into a 3-on-5 situation for more than three minutes.

“Kellen got kicked out,” Mason City goalkeeper Zane Redfern said postgame. “We fought for him, and we got the win for him ... He’s a big asset to our team. So, it was hard. We need him. But we fought without him and won.”

Initially, Mason City didn’t allow Sioux City to score. But, as soon as the Mohawks got a player out of the penalty box to play 4-on-5, they surrendered a goal. Before Mason City’s defense could get set, Sioux City’s Grant Harder raced up the boards and scored a goal in nearly uncontested fashion.

Mason City trailed, 2-1, for the next 24 minutes of gameplay. The Mohawks faced another 3-on-5 Metro power play with four minutes remaining in the game. The Mohawks successfully warded off the Metros’ shot attempts until they were back at full strength. Then, with one minute and 12 seconds left in the game, Mason City forward Dominic Despenas scored an unassisted goal to tie the game and force overtime.

“I thought we killed well,” Mason City head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “I thought with Zane in goal, when you’re killing 5-3, your goalie is going to be a big part of the penalty kill. I thought, all around, our guys really rallied and played well.”

Mason City had a chance to put Sioux City away during the five-minute overtime period. The Mohawks were in a power play situation for two of the last four minutes in the extra frame because of a hooking penalty committed by Metro forward Joseph Hope.

Sioux City held Mason City scoreless during the power play, forcing a shootout.

In the shootout, Redfern allowed the Metros’ first two attempts to hit the back of the net. From then on, however, he shut Sioux City out.

Redfern racked up six saves in a row — five of which came in sudden death. While Redfern stalled Sioux City’s attack, forward Lamar Barragan sealed Mason City’s victory with one final make in the fifth round of sudden death shots.

Redfern finished the game with 31 saves in 56 minutes. The Metros still outshot the Mohawks, 33-28.

“I just kept thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to save the next save,’” Redfern said. “Faced a lot of adversity, but we fought through it and came out with a win.”

Big picture

Mason City quickly rebounded from its 8-3 loss to Sioux City Saturday night. The first game of the Mohawks’ doubleheader ended around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The second contest began at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Despite the short turnaround, the Mohawks were more physical than they were on Saturday. Mason City was penalized 10 times on the game.

“When you’re physical, you can debate the merits of what were penalties and what weren’t penalties,” O’Handley said. “But we were in the game. I felt the physicality of our defensemen on their forwards, and they’ve got good forwards. That certainly helped us, and then kind of carried through the lineup and got everybody into it. It was a good game. It was a hard game, but it was good we came out on top.”

Mason City is now 12-8-1-1. The Mohawks’ upset victory did not move them out of sixth place in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings.

The now-17-3-1-1 Metros didn’t drop out of the top three in the MHSHL with their loss to the Mohawks. Sioux City is still tied for third with the Des Moines Oak Leafs. Both teams have 36 standings points.

Mason City is now 10 standings points away from the Leafs and Metros. The three teams that finish atop the MHSHL standings at the end of the regular season receive first-round byes in the league’s postseason tournament in March.

“It should give us a confidence boost,” O’Handley said of his team’s Sunday win. “You know, (Saturday’s loss) needs to give us a reality check. So, we just need to find consistency to our game.”

Up next

The Mohawks’ next game is scheduled for Friday. Mason City will travel to Ames for a matchup with the Cyclones.

The Cyclones are 8-11-1-1 this season — good for ninth in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings. The Cyclones are eight standing points behind the Mohawks.