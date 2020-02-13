Coach John Lloyd's impact felt on the ice throughout North Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"He's been a big part of hockey throughout North Iowa," said assistant coach and former player Ethan McHenry. "He's made an impact and pretty much everyone knows who he is when you say his name."

McHenry, who had played for Lloyd for over 10 years, including four years on the Mohawk club, couldn't seem to stay away after graduating in 2016. He has helped the team with player development for the past two seasons.

"He's got that knowledge and experience of all the years he's coached and he knows what works, what doesn't work," he said. "If he's going to tell you to do something, he's got facts to back himself up."

As an ambassador for a sport for such a long time, things are bound to change over time. The one thing that hasn't changed for Lloyd is enjoying watching his players grow.

"I like to go watch our little mites," he said. "You get to know them as they come up, and sometimes you'll see a couple of kids that are just really good. But as they get older, they're still good, but the rest of them catch up, so it makes for good competition by the time they get to high school."

Sitting in his new office at the Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena, Lloyd had trouble picking a favorite memory or team from throughout his career, indicating a career full of good memories to choose from.