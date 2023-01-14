 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High School Wrestling: West Hancock crowns three at Hudson Invitational

  • Updated
State Wrestling Fri Aft 9

West Hancock's Kellen Smith competes against AHSTW's Hayden Fischer during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last February. Saturday, Smith, top-ranked in Class 1A, beat second-ranked Kyler Knaack of  Don Bosco in the finals of the Hudson Invitational. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

HUDSON -- West Hancock of Britt crowned three individual champions at the Hudson Invitational Saturday as part of the Eagles fifth-place team finish. 

Teague Smith, Kellen Smith and Kale Zuehl all claimed gold. 

Teague Smith topped Jaxson Lundgren of North Fayette-Valley by technical fall in the 120-pound title match, 15-0 and in 3 minutes and 41 seconds.

In a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2, top-ranked Kellen Smith edged second-ranked Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco, 4-2, to win at 152, while Zuehl pinned Aiden Sullivan of Nashua-Plainfield in 5:19 to win at 195.

The Eagles also got a third-place finish from Creighton Kelly at 182, and David Smith was third at 220.

Also in Hudson, Charles City’s Kayden Blunt was second at 182, and Nathan Lopez took third at 145.

Don Bosco of Gilbertville won with 249 points, while Nashua-Plainfield was second with 195.5. West Hancock finished with 116 points. 

Newman crowns two: Liam Stockberger and Alex Bosch earned individual gold Saturday at the AGWSR Invitational in Ackley.

Stockberger improved to 17-4 with a 7-5 victory over Ronnie Orres of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in the 120-pound final.

At 132, Bosch major decisioned Sam Myer of St. Edmond, 12-4, to improve to 19-4.

The Knights’ Pete Miller took second at 138 losing to AGWSR’s Bo Gerbracht, 8-4, in the final.  

Lake Mills Duals: The Bulldogs went a perfect 5-0 to win its own tournament Saturday.

Lake Mills beat Estherville-Lincoln Central (47-20), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (54-24), North Union (54-19), South Winneshiek (53-18) and Southeast Polk JV (43-21).

Lucas Oldenkamp went 5-0 at 106 with four pins and a technical fall. Hayden Helgeson was 5-0 at 120.

Steve Brandenburg went 4-0 switching between 132 and 138, and Wyatt Hanna was 5-0 with three falls at 285.

Summaries

Hudson Invitational

Team standings: 1. Don Bosco 249, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 195.5, 3. North Fayette-Valley 142.5, 4. Jesup 119, 5. West Hancock 116, 6. Columbus Catholic 96, 7. Hudson 88, 8. Sigourney-Keota 67, 9. Charles City 56.5, 10. East Marshall 55.

Championship matches

106 – Cooper Hinz (Jesup) dec. Kanaan Delagardelle (DB), 6-2.

113 – Nic Brase (NP) dec. Cole Frost (DB), 8-3.

120 – Teague Smith (WH) technical fall over Jaxson Lundgren (NFV), 15-0, 3:41.

126 – Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Tate Germann (NFV), 1:16.

132 – Nick Koch (NFV) dec. Gavin Reed (Columbus), 2-0.

138 – Myles McMahon (DB) dec. Kaden Wilken (NP), 9-0.

145 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) dec. Jesse Grimes (NFV), 9-2.

152 – Kellen Smith (WH) dec. Kyler Knaack (DB), 4-2.

160 – Andrew Kimball (DB) dec. Blake Carolan (Hudson), 5-0.

170 – Max Magayna (Columbus) pinned Jack Clarahan (SK), 1:06.

182 – Carson Hartz (Columbus) dec. Kayden Blunt (Charles City), 12-2.

195 – Kale Zuehl (WH) pinned Aiden Sullivan (NP), 5:19.

220 – Jared Thiry (DB) pinned Skyler Blad (Jesup), 1:38.

285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Connor Knudtson (Columbus), 3:00.

AGWSR Invitational

Team Standings: 1. AGWSR 177.5, 2. East Buchanan 173, 3. Bondurant-Farrar 171.5, 4. Newman Catholic 114.5, 5. Belle Plaine 103.5, 6. Southeast Warren 84, 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 78, 8. Rockford 38, 9. Northwood-Kensett 20.

Championship matches

106 – (Round Robin) 1. Jackson Weeda (BP), 3-0.

113 – (Round Robin) 1. Hunter Henry (BP), 3-0.

120 – Liam Stockberger (NC) dec. Ronnie Orres (FDSE), 7-5.

126 – (Round robin) 1. Brayden Scheffers (SW), 4-0.

132 – Alex Bosch (NC) dec. Sam Myer (FDSE), 12-4.

138 – Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) dec. Pete Miller (NC), 8-4.

145 – (Round Robin) 1. Kaden Abbas (AGWSR), 4-0.

152 – (Round Robin). 1. Chase Fults (EB), 4-0.

160 – (Round Robin). 1. Tanner Thurn (EB), 4-0.

170 – (Round Robin). 1. Clay Wilgenbusch (EB), 4-0.

182 – Chase Cickwire (BP) dec. Carter Wilgenbusch (EB), 9-7.

195 – (Round Robin). 1. Eli Brandt (AGWSR), 4-0.

220 – (Round Robin). 1. Aiden Heitland (AGWSR), 2-0.

285 – (Round Robin). 1. Cody Fox (EB), 5-0.

