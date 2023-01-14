High School Wrestling: West Hancock crowns three at Hudson Invitational

HUDSON -- West Hancock of Britt crowned three individual champions at the Hudson Invitational Saturday as part of the Eagles fifth-place team finish.
Teague Smith, Kellen Smith and Kale Zuehl all claimed gold.
Teague Smith topped Jaxson Lundgren of North Fayette-Valley by technical fall in the 120-pound title match, 15-0 and in 3 minutes and 41 seconds.
In a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2, top-ranked Kellen Smith edged second-ranked Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco, 4-2, to win at 152, while Zuehl pinned Aiden Sullivan of Nashua-Plainfield in 5:19 to win at 195.
The Eagles also got a third-place finish from Creighton Kelly at 182, and David Smith was third at 220.
Also in Hudson, Charles City’s Kayden Blunt was second at 182, and Nathan Lopez took third at 145.
People are also reading…
Don Bosco of Gilbertville won with 249 points, while Nashua-Plainfield was second with 195.5. West Hancock finished with 116 points.
Newman crowns two: Liam Stockberger and Alex Bosch earned individual gold Saturday at the AGWSR Invitational in Ackley.
Stockberger improved to 17-4 with a 7-5 victory over Ronnie Orres of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in the 120-pound final.
At 132, Bosch major decisioned Sam Myer of St. Edmond, 12-4, to improve to 19-4.
The Knights’ Pete Miller took second at 138 losing to AGWSR’s Bo Gerbracht, 8-4, in the final.
Lake Mills Duals: The Bulldogs went a perfect 5-0 to win its own tournament Saturday.
Lake Mills beat Estherville-Lincoln Central (47-20), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (54-24), North Union (54-19), South Winneshiek (53-18) and Southeast Polk JV (43-21).
Lucas Oldenkamp went 5-0 at 106 with four pins and a technical fall. Hayden Helgeson was 5-0 at 120.
Steve Brandenburg went 4-0 switching between 132 and 138, and Wyatt Hanna was 5-0 with three falls at 285.