HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High School Wrestling: Osage falls to Minnesota powerhouse in own tournament

  Updated
OSAGE -- Two 2A titans collided at Osage’s annual boys’ wrestling dual tournament.

The top-ranked host 2A Green Devils faced the Kasson-Mantorville Komets — the fourth-ranked 2A team in Minnesota.

Osage and Kasson-Mantorville entered the matchup with 28-4 and 6-0 dual records, respectively. The Green Devils and Komets both went 4-0 in their respective pools to advance to the tournament finals.

The championship dual featured nine 2022 state tournament qualifiers — five of which were on Osage’s roster.

Despite the advantage, the Green Devils fell to the Komets, 34-28.

“It’s important for this meet to bring teams and test our guys, especially our high-level guys,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said after the event. “This is probably the end of our toughest stuff until we hit the state dual tournament. So, we’ll kind of try to go back, regroup, learn a few things, work with some kids, and try to make sure we get as many to the state tournament as possible here in about three weeks.”

People are also reading…

Jennings said his team may have bested Kasson-Mantorville and topped the 10-team field had it not been missing two key pieces. Both 152-pounder Chase Thomas and 145-pound Tucker Stangel were held out of the event with injuries.

“I think it would've turned out in our favor,” Jennings said after the tournament. “Our two guys are pretty dang good between Tucker, who hasn’t lost a match, and Chase. I think we would’ve been fine. It was a good dual. Good to challenge our kids.”

Jennings said Thomas has a chance to get back on the mat in about a week. He added that Stangel’s timetable is a little more unpredictable than Thomas’ because he is working through a knee injury.

Stangel warmed up during Osage’s matchup with Kasson-Mantorville but did not participate.

“He was ready to come back today, but I don’t know that his knee was ready to come back today,” Jennings said. “His knee has to be back to where I feel comfortable with him being able to get on the mat and not hurt it worse than it is. So, until that happens, I’ll keep him out because the postseason is way more important than today or meets moving forward.”

Big Picture

Saturday’s loss to Kasson-Mantorville dropped Osage to 28-5 on the season. Green Devil 170-pounder Nick Fox, who lost his match with Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier, 3-1, said his team will learn a lot from their loss to the Komets moving forward.

“It’s always good to get good competition,” Fox said. “Even though you take a loss in there, it’s still good. You can learn more from a loss than a win. So, I guess it’s good to take losses once and a while.”

Osage now has 13 wrestlers in its regular starting lineup that have 20 or more wins this season. The Green Devils currently have two reigning state champions on their roster — Fox and 220-pounder Barrett Muller.

Up next

Osage will compete in the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament on Jan. 28 in Forrest City. Then, they’ll begin to participate in regional action on Jan. 31.

The Iowa state tournament will begin on Feb. 15 in Des Moines.

Championship dual

160 — Dominic Mann (Kasson-Mantorville) dec. Max Gast, 3-0, 170 — Cole Glazier (Kasson-Mantorville) dec. Nicholas Fox, 3-1, 182 — Ledger Nehls (Osage) fall over Jacob Duitsman, 1:56, 195 — Eli Richardson (Kasson-Mantorville) fall over Cole Jeffries, 1:55, 220 — Barrett Muller (Osage) fall over Kayden White, 0:49, 285 — Heath Parrish (Kasson-Mantorville) dec. Mac Muller, 9-6, 106 — Broc Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) dec. Tysen Stangel, 3-0, 113 — Garrett Tusler (Osage) dec. Kalin Anderson, 5-1, 120 — Blake Fox (Osage) major dec. Jonah Coleman, 11-3, 126 — Aiden Friedrich (Kasson-Mantorville) fall over Ty Voigt, 1:00, 132 — Anders Kittelson (Osage) fall over Owen Friedrich, 1:38, 138 — Darren Adams (Osage) dec. Noah Swarts, 14-10, 145 — Joseph Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) technical fall over Keagan Hennessey, 15-0, 152 -- Luke Swanson (Kasson-Mantorville) technical fall over Jake Krebsbach, 16-1.

