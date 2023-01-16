 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High School Wrestling: Mason City girls’ wrestling program rapidly expanding

  • Updated
  • 0
011723-spt-mc-g-1

Mason City girls' wrestling coach Jake Phillips spars with his daughter, Layla, during a recent Riverhawk practice. 

 JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Writer
011723-spt-mc-g-3

Mason City girls' wrestlers, Lila Sheehan (red) and Averi Peterson spar during a recent Riverhawk practice. 

MASON CITY -- Layla Phillips didn’t start her high school athletic career as a wrestler. During her sophomore year, she tried out for the Mason City High School volleyball team.

Phillips did not make the cut, so she began to search for different ways to compete. By the time the winter sports season began to roll around, Phillips was committed to wrestling.

Her father, Jake Phillips, has been an assistant boys’ wrestling coach at Mason City for the last 15 years. He became the head coach of the Riverhawk girls’ wrestling team when Layla took up the sport ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“I hadn’t wrestled before last year,” Layla said. “I tried out for the volleyball team, and I didn’t make it. So, that’s when I went out for wrestling. I’ve been doing it nonstop.”

Initially, Layla was the only wrestler on Mason City’s squad. But she recruited two of her friends to join the roster because she didn’t want to wrestle against the boys’ team.

People are also reading…

011723-spt-mc-g-6

Mason City's Kayla Gibbons (green) attempts to finish a takedown while her teammate Alexis Hoeft sprawls during a recent Riverhawk practice. 

One of the first athletes to join Layla on the mat was Kyleigh James – who had also never wrestled before the 2021-22 season.

Both Layla and Kyleigh said they quickly learned how to take their lumps because they were part of an experience(less), three-person wrestling team.

“I did my best with what I had,” James said. “But I didn’t really know anything.”

Both James and Layla sought to improve on the mat during the summer months. Layla won the 112-pound bracket of the inaugural Wrestle Like a Girl Iowa Classic at Xtream Arena in Coralville in August. She also rose to the top of the podium at the 2022 Midwest Mat of Dreams Conflict for Charity, the Riverhawk Invitational, and the West Fork Open.

Layla is currently 54-33 with 40 career pins. She’s earned bonus points in 57 of her 87 matches.

James, a 140-pounder, joined the Immortal Wrestling Club in Cedar Falls, with Layla after the 2020-21 season. She is 34-45 on her career, but has won three tournaments since the start of the 2022-23 season.

011723-spt-mc-g-2

Mason City girls' wrestlers Lila Sheehan dumps teammate Averi Peterson to the mat during a recent Riverhawk practice. 

“I did not expect it,” Layla said of the success she rapidly found. “At the beginning of (last) year, I was losing to girls who have been doing it for a long time. Obviously, I was having some doubts like ‘Can I be good?’ I don’t know, I’ve really made some jumps. I don’t really doubt myself anymore. I know that I can improve.”

While Layla and James tried to make individual improvements on the mat, Jake tried to build up the Mason City girls’ wrestling roster for the 2022-23 season.

James said she, Layla, and Jake hosted multiple meetings during the fall months to try to convince more girls to go out for wrestling. And at first, they didn’t find much success.

Only six athletes showed up to the first girls’ wrestling recruiting meeting. But James and company weren’t discouraged by the initially poor turnout. Eventually, their meetings began to gain traction.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect this many girls to come out,” James said. “We had a meeting for girls to get information and stuff. The first one, like six people showed up. And then, there became 10, and then, over time, it just grew. And it’s been great to watch.”

Jake said the Riverhawk girls’ wrestling program now has 16 high school and 15 middle school athletes – a 28-wrestler increase from last season.

011723-spt-mc-g-4

Mason City wrestlers Layla Phillips works on a takedown with teammate Jayda LaSalle during a recent Riverhawk practice. 

Before 2021-22, Mason City hadn’t had a girls’ wrestler since Tiffany (Sluik) Dickson in 2009. Dickson went on to wrestle at the University of Jamestown, where she earned multiple WCWA All-America honors.

Dickson has since returned to Mason City and is now an assistant girls’ wrestling coach.

The Riverhawks have competed in over 12 tournaments this year. They’re also 1-0 in duals, having defeated Marshalltown, 48-18, on Dec. 6.

“I’ve set expectations really high,” Jake said. “We’ve talked about some really lofty goals – as far as a program and individually. We’re putting forth the work to obtain those goals. The girls have absolutely met the challenge head-on.”

The Riverhawks will compete in the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament on Jan. 19 in Des Moines. Jake said he’s hoping to see some strong solo outings at the event.

“Hoping for a bunch of really good individual performances,” Jake said. “And if that happens, team-wise, that takes care of itself.”

Girls’ wrestling regional action is slated to begin in the last week of January with Mason City headed to Decorah. State matches will follow in February. Because girls’ wrestling is now sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, athletes will now have to qualify for the state tournament.

Layla competed at the 2021-22 state tournament and went 1-2. This year, she’s hoping for better postseason results.

“I think that I’m doing everything I can to match up with girls that have been doing this for their whole lives,” Layla said. “I’ve been having some really close matches with girls who are really good. It’s cool to see that I’ve made that jump in such a short amount of time.”

Jake’s expectations for his budding program stretch beyond the confines of the 2022-23 season. And he said he doesn’t plan to stop coaching at Mason City anytime soon.

Jake added that he hopes to have the Riverhawks competing for state championships before he steps away from the mat.

“I don’t anticipate stepping out,” Jake said. “I have a passion for it. I love helping people get better.”

“I’d like to think that we’ll be at the top competing for state titles.”

WATCH NOW: Mason City cheerleaders show off new cheer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Boys' Basketball: Charles City rallies past Mason City

High School Boys' Basketball: Charles City rallies past Mason City

The Mason City varsity boys' basketball team controlled the first half of its matchup with Charles City Monday evening. While the Riverhawks did not amass a large lead, they managed to stay ahead for much of the game’s first 16 minutes.

But a 30-26 halftime deficit didn’t faze Charles City. The Comets outscored the Riverhawks by 17 points in the second half to pick up a 64-51 win at home.

“We really stressed, on the offensive end, that we have to move the basketball,” Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich said postgame. “When we move the basketball, we just get open looks. It’s as simple as that.

“We deviated a little bit from our game plan in the first half. But I thought the kids did a nice job getting back to that game plan and really executing on both ends of the floor in the second half.”

The Comets started the third quarter with an 8-1 scoring run that lasted nearly five minutes. Charles City outpaced Mason City by 11 points in the period, holding the Riverhawks to seven points.

“I’m super proud of my guys’ effort,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. “I just think they gave me every single thing they had. The energy was superb … That’s just kind of what happened. Third quarter, they shot better than we did. They were working hard as well, making it a really fun, competitive game.”

Big Picture

Charles City snapped Mason City’s four-game winning streak Monday. The Riverhawks hadn’t lost since Dec. 10.

Mason City is now in fourth place in the five-team Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings with 5-3 overall and 1-2 conference records.

Charles City is 7-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Comets only trail the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings. Waverly-Shell Rock is 6-3 overall and boasts a 5-0 record against NEIC opponents. 

“We’re just focusing on one game at a time right now, controlling what we can control,” Klapperich said. “… As far as where it goes, I really can’t say definitively where this team is at. But we’re focusing on one game at a time right now.”

Kam’s jams

Charles City capped its win over Mason City in style — racking up two dunks in the last two minutes of the contest.

Junior Kam Mestas, who scored 19 points against the Riverhawks, was the Comets’ first dunker, slamming one home with one minute and 46 seconds remaining in the game.

Then, senior Chase Low punctuated Charles City’s winning effort with another dunk, punching the ball through the rim with 20 second left on the clock.

“We usually get one or two dunks a game,” Mestas said. “We usually get one or two dunks a game — our whole team. So, it’s exciting though. We always get them at the end when we need them.”

Up next

Charles City will travel to Decorah to take on the Vikings at 8 p.m. Friday. Mason City will head to Lincoln High School in Des Moines Tuesday for a matchup with the Railsplitters at 7:45 p.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News