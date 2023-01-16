High School Wrestling: Mason City girls’ wrestling program rapidly expanding

MASON CITY -- Layla Phillips didn’t start her high school athletic career as a wrestler. During her sophomore year, she tried out for the Mason City High School volleyball team.
Phillips did not make the cut, so she began to search for different ways to compete. By the time the winter sports season began to roll around, Phillips was committed to wrestling.
Her father, Jake Phillips, has been an assistant boys’ wrestling coach at Mason City for the last 15 years. He became the head coach of the Riverhawk girls’ wrestling team when Layla took up the sport ahead of the 2021-22 season.
ANKENY – The Mason City Riverhawk girls’ wrestling produced another tremendous performance S…
“I hadn’t wrestled before last year,” Layla said. “I tried out for the volleyball team, and I didn’t make it. So, that’s when I went out for wrestling. I’ve been doing it nonstop.”
Initially, Layla was the only wrestler on Mason City’s squad. But she recruited two of her friends to join the roster because she didn’t want to wrestle against the boys’ team.
People are also reading…
One of the first athletes to join Layla on the mat was Kyleigh James – who had also never wrestled before the 2021-22 season.
Both Layla and Kyleigh said they quickly learned how to take their lumps because they were part of an experience(less), three-person wrestling team.
“I did my best with what I had,” James said. “But I didn’t really know anything.”
Both James and Layla sought to improve on the mat during the summer months. Layla won the 112-pound bracket of the inaugural Wrestle Like a Girl Iowa Classic at Xtream Arena in Coralville in August. She also rose to the top of the podium at the 2022 Midwest Mat of Dreams Conflict for Charity, the Riverhawk Invitational, and the West Fork Open.
Layla is currently 54-33 with 40 career pins. She’s earned bonus points in 57 of her 87 matches.
James, a 140-pounder, joined the Immortal Wrestling Club in Cedar Falls, with Layla after the 2020-21 season. She is 34-45 on her career, but has won three tournaments since the start of the 2022-23 season.
“I did not expect it,” Layla said of the success she rapidly found. “At the beginning of (last) year, I was losing to girls who have been doing it for a long time. Obviously, I was having some doubts like ‘Can I be good?’ I don’t know, I’ve really made some jumps. I don’t really doubt myself anymore. I know that I can improve.”
While Layla and James tried to make individual improvements on the mat, Jake tried to build up the Mason City girls’ wrestling roster for the 2022-23 season.
James said she, Layla, and Jake hosted multiple meetings during the fall months to try to convince more girls to go out for wrestling. And at first, they didn’t find much success.
Only six athletes showed up to the first girls’ wrestling recruiting meeting. But James and company weren’t discouraged by the initially poor turnout. Eventually, their meetings began to gain traction.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect this many girls to come out,” James said. “We had a meeting for girls to get information and stuff. The first one, like six people showed up. And then, there became 10, and then, over time, it just grew. And it’s been great to watch.”
Jake said the Riverhawk girls’ wrestling program now has 16 high school and 15 middle school athletes – a 28-wrestler increase from last season.
Before 2021-22, Mason City hadn’t had a girls’ wrestler since Tiffany (Sluik) Dickson in 2009. Dickson went on to wrestle at the University of Jamestown, where she earned multiple WCWA All-America honors.
Dickson has since returned to Mason City and is now an assistant girls’ wrestling coach.
The Riverhawks have competed in over 12 tournaments this year. They’re also 1-0 in duals, having defeated Marshalltown, 48-18, on Dec. 6.
“I’ve set expectations really high,” Jake said. “We’ve talked about some really lofty goals – as far as a program and individually. We’re putting forth the work to obtain those goals. The girls have absolutely met the challenge head-on.”
The Riverhawks will compete in the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament on Jan. 19 in Des Moines. Jake said he’s hoping to see some strong solo outings at the event.
“Hoping for a bunch of really good individual performances,” Jake said. “And if that happens, team-wise, that takes care of itself.”
Girls’ wrestling regional action is slated to begin in the last week of January with Mason City headed to Decorah. State matches will follow in February. Because girls’ wrestling is now sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, athletes will now have to qualify for the state tournament.
Layla competed at the 2021-22 state tournament and went 1-2. This year, she’s hoping for better postseason results.
“I think that I’m doing everything I can to match up with girls that have been doing this for their whole lives,” Layla said. “I’ve been having some really close matches with girls who are really good. It’s cool to see that I’ve made that jump in such a short amount of time.”
Jake’s expectations for his budding program stretch beyond the confines of the 2022-23 season. And he said he doesn’t plan to stop coaching at Mason City anytime soon.
Jake added that he hopes to have the Riverhawks competing for state championships before he steps away from the mat.
“I don’t anticipate stepping out,” Jake said. “I have a passion for it. I love helping people get better.”
“I’d like to think that we’ll be at the top competing for state titles.”