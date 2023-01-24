High school sports roundup: Four West Fork girls' wrestlers win North Central Conference titles

Four West Fork wrestlers claimed individual titles at the 2022 North Central Conference Girls’ Wrestling Tournament Monday. Teaghan Bird, Autumn Stonecypher, Joslyn Bordwell, and Fernanda Ramirez won the 105, 125, 155, and 190-pound brackets, respectively.

Counting their four winners, the Warhawks had eight wrestlers finish inside the top five of their respective weight classes.

Clear Lake also participated in the event and crowned one solo champion. Emery Hippen reigned victorious in the 140-145-pound division, winning all three of her matches by fall.

The Lions had 10 wrestlers finish inside the top five at their respective weights. Emma Allie placed second in the 135-pound bracket.

High school boys’ basketball:

Newman Catholic 72, Central Springs 51: The Knights continued their pursuit of staying in the Top of Iowa Conference title race Monday evening in Manly. Newman Catholic held Central Springs to 19 points in the first half and led by 18.

The Knights converted their halftime advantage into a blowout victory. Newman Catholic stifled Central Springs’ offensive attack. Junior Carson Grady was the only Panther to score in double figures with 10 points. Central Springs’ leading rebounder was senior Jacob Prymer, who grabbed five boards on the game.

Newman Catholic still trails West Fork in the division standings. The Warhawks are 10-1 in conference play this season and the Knights are 9-2.

North Butler 56, Northwood-Kensett 35: Poor second and third quarters doomed the Vikings in their matchup with the Bearcats. Northwood-Kensett led, 15-13, at the end of the first quarter.

In the second and third periods, however, the Vikings managed three and five points, respectively. During that stretch, North Butler built a 15-point lead and did not relinquish it.

Northwood-Kensett shots 28 percent from the field, going 14-of-50 on field goal attempts. Sophomore Kooper Julseth was the Vikings’ leading scorer, and he had 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

West Hancock 58, North Iowa 53: Efficient shooting pushed the Eagles to victory. West Hancock shot 50 percent from the floor on 21-of-42 shooting.

The Eagles’ leading scorer was junior Mitchell Smith, who dropped 16 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. West Hancock seniors Rylan Barnes and Jackson Johnson also scored 10 points each.

High school girls’ basketball

Central Springs 57, Newman Catholic 48: The Panthers picked up their ninth overall win of the season against the Knights on Monday. Central Springs is now 7-5 in conference play.

Paige Prazak led the Panthers with 16 points, while Kaci Crum had 13 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocked shots.

The Panthers are fifth in the TIC standings, trailing West Fork, Osage, Northwood-Kensett, and Saint Ansgar. The Knights are in sixth place in the league with 6-9 overall and 5-7 conference records.

Northwood-Kensett 41, North Butler 23: The Vikings moved into third place in the TIC standings with their win over the Bearcats. Northwood-Kensett is now 8-8 overall and 8-4 in league play.

Chloe Costello led the Vikings with 13 points. Madalynn Hanson had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

Northwood-Kensett led North Butler, 13-12, at halftime. But the Vikings’ offense flipped a switch in the second half, outsourcing the Bearcats, 28-11.

Riceville 62, Charles City 23: The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 16 on Monday evening in Charles City. Riceville is 17-1 on the season and sits atop the Iowa Star Conference standings with a 9-0 league record.

Riceville held Charles City to single figures in all four quarters of the game. The Wildcats also scored 14 points or more in every period.

The Wildcats haven’t lost since Dec. 1, when they dropped a road matchup with the Osage Green Devils, 40-37.

West Hancock 46, North Iowa 38: The Eagles turned a halftime deficit into an eight-point win Monday. West Hancock trailed, 22-18, at the break.

The Eagles came alive in the second half, holding the Bison to four points in the third quarter. West Hancock ultimately outscored North Iowa, 28-16, in the second half to secure a victory.

Boys' swimming

Riverhawks fall to Tigers: Mason City led midway through its dual with Spencer Monday at the John Adams pool before the Tigers rallied to win, 51-43.

The Riverhawks won four individual events and one relay.

Anders Bookmeyer claimed victories in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes 24.9 seconds. He also captured the 500 free in 5:36.55.

Mason Labby won the 200 free in 2:13.94, and Michael Johnson won the 100 fly in 1:06.27.

Bookmeyer, Johnson, Labby and Daniel Schwarz combined to win the final event of the evening, the 400 free in 3:54.27.

The Riverhawks had 28 season bests.

Mason City is next in action at a state qualifying meet in Ames on Feb. 4 at Noon.