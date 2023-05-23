OSAGE -- Macy Kellar appeared to be in midseason form Monday on opening day.

The Newman Catholic senior pitcher threw a no-hitter as the Knights scored a 1-0 victory over Osage in a Top of Iowa Conference game.

Kellar couldn’t have asked for a better start to her final season with the Knights, finishing her night with 12 strikeouts and allowing only one walk off of 88 pitches. Last season, Keller was the leader in wins (11) and strikeouts with 98 for state qualifying Newman and was happy she was able to pick up where she left off.

“I’m glad to be able to be back on the mound this year,” Kellar said. “It’s a great start to the season.”

The Knights started the night with a pair of errors from the infield, allowing the first two batters from Osage on base. But after getting out of that hole, the defense got stronger behind Kellar.

“I love my team because they are always backing me up,” Kellar said. “I have no questions or doubts about whether they are or they aren’t.”

Newman head coach Tom Dunn commended Kellar for her performance against a team that finished above them in the conference standings last season and had beaten them 9-5 in their only meeting in 2022.

“That was incredible for her to throw a no-hitter first day out against a good team,” Dunn said. “We rode her arm last year to the state tournament and we’re hoping for big things out of her.”

Kellar led the team with an 11-2 record last season in her 13 starts, with an ERA (earned run average) of 1.75.

The lone run for the Knights came from junior Jayce Weiner in the bottom of the second inning and she was driven in by sophomore Leah Brown. While the Green Devils weren’t able to muster up any hits, sophomore pitcher Aubrey Chapman kept the game close allowing only four hits off of 109 pitches.

“We have to match a good team like that,” Osage head coach Nick Hemann said. “We were prepared, we got some timely outs. We just didn’t get it done when it matters.”

The Green Devils had some spots in the game where it looked like they would be able to tie it up but were unable to break one off against Kellar and the Knights defense.

“Early on we had second and third with one out, we gotta get in a run there,” Hemann said. “Put it on the ground just like they did to score their one run that ended up being the difference.”

Hemann noted that the starting lineup isn’t at its full potential yet, with two players missing that will be attending state tennis later this week. He also added that with the season just starting, there’s no reason to look at this game as a sign of what’s to come.

“Still haven’t had a practice with all my players yet,” Hemann said. “Eventually we’ll have everyone back and we’ll go from there. We’ll just continue to get better, that’s what we gotta do.”

Both the Knights and Green Devils next matchups will be on the road later this week. Newman Catholic will continue their season tonight against Algona, while Osage will take on the Panthers of Central Springs Wednesday night.

