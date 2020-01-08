High school roundup: Newman Catholic sweeps at home

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team is 6-4 for the season after a 58-31 home win on Tuesday.
The Knights set the tone in the first quarter, outscoring the Panthers 26-2. They lead 47-10 at the half. Central Springs kept scoring even in the third quarter and kept the Knights to two points in the final frame.
Newman Catholic senior led with 13 points off the bench, shooting 5-5 from the field. Junior Kealan Curley followed with 12 points.
Central Springs sophomore Alivea Harms led the Panthers with ten points.
Newman Catholic will play at St. Ansgar on Friday. Central Springs will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
Girls basketball
Osage 64, Rockford 18: The Osage girls basketball team is 7-1 for the season after dominating Rockford on the road on Tuesday.
The Green Devil defense held the Warriors to eight points each half, including a scoreless third quarter.
Rockford senior Amber Reams scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Osage will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday. Rockford will play North Butler at home on Friday.
St. Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team claimed its eighth-straight win on Tuesday.
The Saints defense kept the Vikings to six points of less in each quarter while pulling down 21 defensive rebounds.
St. Ansgar junior Gracie Urbatsch led scoring with 15 points, hitting 7-8 from the free throw line. Northwood-Kensett senior Lindsey Davidson led the Vikings with six points.
St. Ansgar will play Newman Catholic at home on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Osage on Friday.
North Butler 43, West Fork 29: The North Butler girls basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season on Tuesday.
The Bearcats outscored the Warhawks in each quarter, keeping them to just 12 points in the second half.
West Fork senior Emily Caspers scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Warhawks.
North Butler will play at Rockford on Friday. West Fork will play Dike-New Hartford on Thursday at home.
Bishop Garrigan 48, Forest City 38: The Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team improves to 10-0 for the season after a road win on Tuesday.
The Golden Bears held the Indians to just five first-half points. Forest City went on to outscore Bishop Garrigan 33-25 in the second half, but fell short of a comeback.
Forest City Sophomore Shae Dillavou led the Indians with 11 points and grabbed 10 of their 39 total rebounds.
Bishop Garrigan will play West Hancock at home on Friday. Forest City will play Lake Mills at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 46, North Iowa 34: The Lake Mills girls basketball team improved to 5-5 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs outscored the Bison in each quarter, gradually building its 12-point lead for the win.
Senior Jessa Gasteiger led the Bulldogs with 17 points and tallied six steals against the Bison.
Lake Mills will play at Forest City on Friday. North Iowa searches for its first win of the year as they play at Eagle Grove on Friday.
Humboldt 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30: The Cardinals fall to 3-5 for the season after loss at home on Tuesday.
The Cardinals went into the second half tied at ten with the Wildcats, but Humboldt exploded with a 22-10 third quarter before an evenly matched fourth quarter.
Sophomore Chloe Frank led the Cardinals with 12 points and picked up five steals.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play North Union at home on Friday.
West Hancock 71, Belmond-Klemme 23: The West Hancock girls team dominated Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday to maintain its perfect status, improving to 11-0 for the season.
The Eagles' offense was relentless in the first half, outscoring the Broncos 52-12.
Leading the attack was junior Rachel Leerar with 22 points, hitting 9-13 from the field, followed by senior Amanda Chizek with 18 points. Chizek also posted 14 rebounds, five steals and four blocks in the paint.
West Hancock will play the undefeated Bishop Garrigan on the road on Friday. Belmond-Klemme will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Newman Catholic 65, Central springs 35: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team is back over .500 with a 65-35 win at home on Tuesday.
The Knights kept the Panthers' scoring in the single digits in each of the first three quarters, building their winning lead despite being outscored by Central Springs in the final frame.
Senior Sammy Kratz led the Knights with 23 points, shooting 10-16 from the field.
Newman Catholic will play at St. Ansgar on Friday. Central Springs will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday.
Osage 65, Rockford 47: The Osage boys basketball team is 8-1 after a road victory on Tuesday.
After leading the Warriors led by three points at halftime, the Green Devils came out swinging in the third quarter, outscoring Rockford 22-11.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Jonah Bluhm had his second-best performance of the year with 29 points, shooting 10-14 from the field, including six 3-pointers. Bluhm scored 32 points to open the season against Newman Catholic.
Rockford starters Kolton Lyman and Matt Schubert each had 12 points for the Warriors.
Osage will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday. Rockford will play at North Butler on Friday.
West Fork 83, North Butler 30: The West Fork boys basketball team maintains perfection with a home win on Tuesday.
The Warhawks' offense was unforgiving in the first half, outscoring the Bearcats 54-22. West Fork then put an exclamation point on the win with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Leading the Warhawks was junior Jakob Washington with 16 points, followed by senior Brayden Vold with 12 points.
North Butler senior Eric Brehmer led the Bearcats with 12 points, hitting two 3-pointers.
West Fork will play Dike-New Hartford at home on Thursday. North Butler will play Rockford at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 97, North Iowa 70: The Lake Mills boys basketball team picked up its sixth-straight victory on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were able to outscore the Bison in each of the first three quarters and maintain its lead in the fourth quarter.
North Iowa senior Cedric Frerichs led the Bison with 29 points, hitting four 3-pointers and seven of eight free throws.
Lake Mills will play at Forest City on Friday. North Iowa will play at Eagle Grove on Friday.
Humboldt 65, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61: The Cardinals received its third-straight loss on Tuesday at home.
The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats 39-34 in the second half, but were unable to bridge the gap set by Humbodlt in the first half.
Senior Landon Dalbeck scored 25 points for the Cardinals, hitting five 3-pointers. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play North Union at home on Friday.
St. Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21: The St. Ansgar boys basketball teams rode a dominant defensive outing to a 17-point win over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday, as the Saints allowed just two points in the first half in their 38-21 win against the Vikings.
Through three quarters, Northwood-Kensett had scored just eight total points. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 13 points to make the score respectable. The loss dropped the VIkings to 1-8 on the year, while St. Ansgar improved to 4-5.
Junior Cade Hengeteg led the Vikings with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46: The Riceville basketball team fell to the Huskies in an overtime game on Tuesday night by just two points, 48-46. The two squads ended regulation deadlocked at 38-38, but 10 points from Nashua-Plainfield in overtime sealed the win, and dropped Riceville to 2-7 on the year.
Riceville will play at home against Dunkerton on Friday.
West Hancock 44, Belmond-Klemme 36: The West Hancock basketball team won its fifth straight game on Tuesday night, as the Eagles took down Belmond-Klemme 44-36.
At halftime, West Hancock held a slim 20-18 lead, but outscored the Broncos in the second half, 24-16, to snag the win. Senior Joe Smith led the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his third straight contest with at least 15 points.
The Eagles play at Bishop Garrigan on Friday night. With the win, West Hancock improved to 7-3 on the season.
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 62: The Forest City basketball team lost a close game to Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday, 64-62.
There was plenty of offense from both sides, and at the end of each quarter, the teams were separated by just two points. At the end of the first quarter, the Indians led 16-14. At halftime, the Golden Bears had taken a 32-30 advantage. In the third, the Indians outscored the Golden Bears 20-18 to tie the game at 50-50.
In the final frame, Bishop Garrigan scored 14 points, and took the contest by two points.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff led Forest City with 17 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgeson both finished with 14.
The loss dropped Forest City to 6-5 on the year, while Bishop Garrigan improved to 9-1. The Indians will play a home game against Lake Mills on Friday, while the Golden Bears will play West Hancock.
Wrestling
Osage dominates at home
The Osage wrestling squad competed in a home match on Tuesday night, and saw some good results from their grapplers. The Green Devils took on Crestwood, Cresco and Iowa Falls-Alden, and earned some big wins.
Seven of the Green Devils’ 10 wrestlers emerged with wins in their respective championship rounds.
At 106 pounds, Crestwood’s Cade Korsmo pinned Osage’s Garrett Tusler at 1:30.
At 120 and 126, Keagan Hennessey and Ashton Sonberg both got fall victories, at 2 minutes and 4:51 respectively.
Murray Vanquathem beat Dylan Hullinger of Iowa Falls-Alden in a 15-5 major decision in the 132 pound division. At 138, Cadets’ wrestlers Gage Pohlman and Evan Ackerman got wins over Gabe Muller of Osage in falls.
Osage’s Brody Wolf beat Terrance Trenary of Iowa Falls-Alden to win the 145-pound division. Meirick Huffman beat Jayden Neubauer and Cameron Neubauer to win at 160 pounds.
At 182, Osage’s Cole Jeffries emerged victorious, pinning Iowa Falls-Alden wrestler Gavin Cutler at 1:28.
In the dual matches, Osage dominated the night.
Osage dominated Crestwood 62-15 on the night, with wins in nine matches, and two wins by default.
Zach Williams beat Cameron Scheidel of Crestwood in a fall at 1:00 in the 160 pound division. Spencer Mooberry and Colin Muller both got wins on fall, at 170 and 182 respectively.
The Green Devils also crushed Iowa Falls-Alden, 56-15, with wins in 10 of 14 matches.
On the girls side, the Green Devils had some success. Makayla Mostek, Grace Mallory, Leah Grimm, Jalynn Goodale, Emma Grimm, Sydney Mulller, and Clarissa Huismann all earned victories as Osage beat Crestwood 36-24.