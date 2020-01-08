High school roundup: Newman Catholic sweeps at home

Through three quarters, Northwood-Kensett had scored just eight total points. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 13 points to make the score respectable. The loss dropped the VIkings to 1-8 on the year, while St. Ansgar improved to 4-5.

Junior Cade Hengeteg led the Vikings with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46: The Riceville basketball team fell to the Huskies in an overtime game on Tuesday night by just two points, 48-46. The two squads ended regulation deadlocked at 38-38, but 10 points from Nashua-Plainfield in overtime sealed the win, and dropped Riceville to 2-7 on the year.

Riceville will play at home against Dunkerton on Friday.

West Hancock 44, Belmond-Klemme 36: The West Hancock basketball team won its fifth straight game on Tuesday night, as the Eagles took down Belmond-Klemme 44-36.

At halftime, West Hancock held a slim 20-18 lead, but outscored the Broncos in the second half, 24-16, to snag the win. Senior Joe Smith led the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his third straight contest with at least 15 points.