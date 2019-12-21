High school roundup: Mason City girls basketball starts strong, loses to Southeast Polk

The Mason City girls basketball team started strong, but couldn’t sustain the pace in a 69-51 loss to Southeast Polk on Friday night at home.

After jumping out to a 25-14 first-period lead and a 39-23 halftime lead, the Mohawks were outscored 48-12 in the second half.

“We played our best half of the year by getting great shots and playing excellent man to man defense,” said Mason City head basketball coach Curt Klaahsen. “Unfortunately, in the second half we did not get great shots and did not bring the same energy as SEP and it showed.”

As a team, the Mohawks shot just 31 percent from the floor, connecting on 16-of-51 shots. From the 3-point line, Mason City made just 7-of 25 shots.

Senior Anna Deets scored 24 points and had five assists for the Mohawks, while senior Jaeda Whitner had 14. Sophomore Jada Williams finished with nine points.

On the boards, senior Ali Rood, had a team-high seven rebounds.

“We will work hard over break to get better and be ready for the remainder of our tough schedule,” Klaahsen said.

The Mohawks are back in action on Jan. 3 at Waukee.