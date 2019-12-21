High school roundup: Mason City girls basketball starts strong, loses to Southeast Polk

The Mason City girls basketball team started strong, but couldn’t sustain the pace in a 69-51 loss to Southeast Polk on Friday night at home.
After jumping out to a 25-14 first-period lead and a 39-23 halftime lead, the Mohawks were outscored 48-12 in the second half.
“We played our best half of the year by getting great shots and playing excellent man to man defense,” said Mason City head basketball coach Curt Klaahsen. “Unfortunately, in the second half we did not get great shots and did not bring the same energy as SEP and it showed.”
As a team, the Mohawks shot just 31 percent from the floor, connecting on 16-of-51 shots. From the 3-point line, Mason City made just 7-of 25 shots.
Senior Anna Deets scored 24 points and had five assists for the Mohawks, while senior Jaeda Whitner had 14. Sophomore Jada Williams finished with nine points.
On the boards, senior Ali Rood, had a team-high seven rebounds.
“We will work hard over break to get better and be ready for the remainder of our tough schedule,” Klaahsen said.
The Mohawks are back in action on Jan. 3 at Waukee.
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond 18: The Lions held St. Edmond to single-digit scoring in each period, including just two points in the third en route to their seventh consecutive victory, this one on the road.
Clear Lake jumped out to 22-6 first-period lead and never looked back, holding St. Edmond to just 11 points in the first half.
The Lions have outscored their opponents 499-212 this season, beating them by an average of 41 points. The closest game this season for Clear Lake was against Mason City in a 71-64 victory on Dec. 9.
Clear Lake will host Algona on Jan. 3.
Newman Catholic 68, Northwood-Kensett 36: This contest was never in doubt as the Knights jumped out to a 21-5 first-period lead and took a 45-13 lead into the locker room Friday night at home.
Junior Kealan Curley led 10 Newman Catholic players who scored with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She was 3-of 7 from beyond the 3-point line.
Senior Kailah Thompson also scored in double figures for the Knights (5-3), finishing with 10 points. She also was tied for the team lead with five rebounds.
For Northwood-Kensett, which has lost five straight games after an opening season win, seniors Lindsey Davidson and Jaela Parks each had eight points to lead the Vikings.
After the break, Newman Catholic will travel to West Hancock on Jan. 3, while Northwood-Kensett will host Central Springs.
Central Springs 29, Rockford 24: The Panthers went on the road and won for just the second time this season, but the victory was in doubt heading into the fourth period.
Central Springs (2-5) was held to just one point in the third period and held only a 17-15 lead over Rockford (3-4) heading into the final frame, where the Panthers outscored the Warriors 12-9 for the margin of victory.
No individual stats were available for Central Springs, but for Rockford, senior Amber Reams had a team-high seven points, while sophomore Emma Muller had six. Senior Sierra Kuhlers led the Warriors with eight rebounds, while Reams finished with seven.
Central Springs will resume play after the break, taking on Northwood-Kensett on the road. Rockford will be at St. Ansgar.
St. Ansgar 54, West Fork 45: St. Ansgar scored 23 first-period points and led 23-6, but had to stave off West Fork on the road.
The victory was the fifth of the season for the Saints, who are now 5-1 heading into the holiday break. West Fork fell to 3-5 with the loss.
Leading the way for St. Ansgar was junior Gracie Urbatsch with a game-high 14 points on 7-of-nine shooting. Junior Brooklyn Hackbart had a good all-around game for the Saints, scoring 10 points and pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds.
No individual stats were available for West Fork, which fell to 3-5.
After the break, St. Ansgar travels to Charles City, while West Fork will be at Osage. Both games are scheduled for Jan. 3.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44: The Cardinals were in control for three periods, taking a 41-28 lead into the final frame, but had to stave off the Bulldogs, who made a late charge Friday night on the road.
Jayden Frank led all scorers with 17 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 3-3 on the season. Sophomore Chloe Frank also scored in double figures for GHV with 13 points, as did junior Vanessa Olson, who had 10 points.
Senior Jessa Gasteiger and junior Taylor Ingledue led the Bulldogs with 13 points each, while senior Megan Croe contributed 11 points. Senior Hope Levine grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for Lake Mills, which fell to 4-3.
Next up for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is a road game at Eagle Grove on Jan. 3. Lake Mills will host North Union on that day.
Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19: The Green Devils improved to 4-1 with an easy victory on the road Friday night.
Osage will host West Fork on Jan. 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49: The Mohawks were in control early Friday night, taking a 30-28 lead into the locker room at halftime, but could only muster 19 points the rest of the way, including just four points in the third period.
Mason City, which fell to 2-4 on the season, was led by sophomores Thomas Carter with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds, and Corey Miner with 13 points. Senior Jeffrey Skogen finished in double figures for the Mohawks with 11 points.
Mason City will be back in action on Jan. 3 at Waukee.
Newman Catholic 64, Northwood-Kensett 37: The Knights improved to 4-3 with an easy victory over the Vikings at home on Friday night.
Newman Catholic jumped out to a 21-4 first quarter lead and never looked back, outscoring Northwood-Kensett (1-5) 43-33 the rest of the way for the margin of victory.
While there were no individual stats for the Knights, junior Caden Roberts had a big night for the Vikings with a team-high 22 points.
Newman Catholic is at West Hancock on Jan. 3, while Northwood-Kensett hosts Central Springs.
Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45: The Bulldogs fell to 2-4 with the home loss Friday night.
Senior Wyatt Sutter led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, while junior Jordan Severs had 13 points.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Jan. 3.
Rockford 61, Central Springs 51: The Warriors improved to 5-2 with the win at home on Friday night.
Rockford fell behind 17-12 after the first period, but went on a 49-34 scoring run the rest of the way for the margin of victory.
Junior Justice Jones had a big night for the Warriors, scoring a game-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Also coming up big for Rockford senior Matt Schubert, who had 12 points and 18 rebounds, including 11 defensive boards.
Rockford is at St. Ansgar on Jan. 3, while Central Springs is at Northwood-Kensett.
West Fork 61, St. Ansgar 57: The Saints did all they could to hand the Warhawks their first loss, but came up just short on Friday night at home.
In a back-and-forth affair, St. Ansgar held an 18-15 first-quarter advantage, but West Fork (7-0) held the Saints to just five second-period points to take a 28-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. A final push in the fourth period fell just short for the Saints, who fell to 2-4 on the season.
Leading the way for West Fork was junior Jakob Washington with 15 points and nine rebounds, junior Kayden Ames with 11 points, and senior Ian Latham with 10 points.
For St. Ansgar, senior Erik Gerdts scored a team-high 16 points, while senior Cade Duckert finished with 12 points.
Lake Mills 62-Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38: The Cardinals were held to just three first-period points and fell behind 30-16 at halftime and could never recover Friday night at home.
For the Cardinals (3-4), junior Zachary Suby had a team-high 13 points, connecting on 3-of-5 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
Lake Mills, which won its fifth game against only one loss, junior Dashawn Linnen had a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds, while senior Chett Helming finished with 17 points.
Next up for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is a road game at Eagle Grove on Jan. 3. Lake Mills with host North Union that day.
Charles City 67, Oelwein 39: The Comets jumped out to a 22-7 first-period lead and never looked back Friday night at home to improve to 3-3.when it hosts West Fork on j
Charles City will be at Waverly-Shell Rock on Jan. 3.
Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29: The Osage boys basketball team remained perfect on the season with a low-scoring win on the road.
The Green Devils (7-0) never trailed in the game, and held Nashua-Plainfied to just one fourth-period point to seal the victory.
Senior Jonah Bluhm had a game-high 16 points and six rebounds for the Green Devils, while seniors Elijah Bluhm and Jarrett Scharper chipped in seven points each.
Osage will try to remain perfect when it hosts West Fork on Jan. 3.
North Tama 47, Riceville 41: The Wildcats fell to 1-6 on the season with a hard-fought loss at home on Friday night.
Senior Sullivan Fair paced the Wildcats with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Brody Koenigs finished with nine points.
Riceville will be at Northwood-Kensett on Jan. 3.
BOYS WRESTLING
The Osage boys wrestling team made quick work of Iowa City High School on Saturday morning in the Battle of Waterloo with a 69-9 victory.
The Green Devils won 12 of the 14 matches, including 11 by fall.
Winners by fall for Osage were Ryan Adams (138-pounds), Joey Potter (145), Noah O’Malley 152), Zach Williams (160), Meirick Huffman (170), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195), Conner Smith (285), Garrett Tusler (106), Nicholas Fox (120), and Joe Sullivan (126).
In the 132-pound weight class, Osage’s Spencer Adams won by 7-5 decision.
GIRLS WRESTLING
The Osage girls wrestling team defeated Crestwood 30-18, Denver 36-24, and Independence 30-24 during the Battle of Waterloo.
Against Crestwood, the Green Devils’ Jalynn Goodale pinned her opponent at 2:39, Emma Grimm pinned her opponent in 20 seconds, Clarissa Huisman won by fall at 1:36, Sydney Muller won by fall at 2:34, and Leah Grimm pinned her opponent in 56 seconds.
Against Denver, Goodale, Madison Adams, Ainsley Dodd, and Leah Grimm each pinned their opponents.
And against Independence, Karlie Wagner, Madison Adams, Sydney Muller, and Brynley Schouweiler each won by fall.