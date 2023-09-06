Lake Mills boys cross country won the Belmond-Klemme Invitational, holding off Forest City 43-45 at Belmond Country Club.

Justin Rygh finished in second to lead the Bulldogs with a time of 17 minutes and 16 seconds. Knute Rogne was third (17;23.5) and Kade Van Roekel fifth (17:41.9).

Silas Gann was the highest-placing Indian in fourth at 17:31.0. Keagan Albertson was seventh at 17:56.5 and Holden Reynolds ninth at 18:15.5.

Forest City won the girls side over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with four finishers in the top 10, led by Carmen Sharp in fifth (22:07.61) and Emilia Weaver in sixth (22:19.89). Lake Mills' Lydia Maas was in fourth (21:56.28).

VOLLEYBALL

Clear Lake 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Lions stormed back from a first-set loss to win 22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21. Aubryee Showalter led the Bulldogs with 21 kills and nine digs.

Marshalltown 3, Mason City 0: The Bobcats swept the Riverhawks 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 behind six kills from Kennedy Feldman and five from Amaya Moore and Ella Roush.

BOYS GOLF

Ankeny Invite: Drew DeGabriele led Mason City, shooting 76 to finish in 20th at Otter Creek Golf Course on Wednesday. Michael Solberg-Maas was solid too, finishing with an 85 and Noah Honn shot an 86. The Riverhawks finished in eighth with a 387.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Ames 124, Mason City 56: Grace Hehr stroked her way to two victories in the 100-yard freestyle (57.45 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:01.23), the latter in pool record time. Aspen Cole also claimed a win and pool record in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.77.