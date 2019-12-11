The Forest City boys basketball team claimed its third win of the season, downing North Union 66-37 on Tuesday night.
The Indians' defense held the Warriors to 11 points in the first half and dominated the boards with 23 defensive rebounds.
Junior Noah Miller led scoring with 13 points, shooting 5-12 from the field. Senior and Riley Helgeson followed with 10 points and sophomore Carter Bruckhoff scored 9, making three of his five three-point attempts.
Forest City will play Algona at home on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Osage 41, St. Ansgar 27: The Osage boys basketball team continues to dominate with a victory against St. Ansgar on Tuesday.
The Green Devils' defense set the pace in the win, allowing only six points in the first half. St. Ansgar outscored Osage 19-18 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to close the deficit.
Osage senior Thor Maakestad scored 17 points, shooting 6-12 from the field.
Osage will play at home against Belmond-Klemme on Saturday. St. Ansgar will play at North Butler on Friday.
Central Springs 55, North Butler 47: The Central Springs boys basketball team claimed its first win of the season on Tuesday.
Leading the way for the Panthers was senior Trenton Wirtjes, who scored 16 points and pulled down 12 of the team's 41 rebounds.
Senior Eric Brehmer and freshman Corbin Lewis each scored 12 points in the Bearcats second straight loss.
Central Springs will play Lake Mills at home on Monday. North Butler will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday.
Newman Catholic 66, Nashua-Plainfield 63: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team evens its record to 2-2 for the season with a win against Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday.
The Knights were even or outscored the Huskies in the first three quarters, however Nashua-Plainfield outscored Newman Catholic 22-14 in the fourth to get within three points in its second loss of the year.
Newman Catholic senior Sammy Kratz led scoring with 19 points, shooting 7-15 from the field.
Freshman Noah Hamilton pulled down 10 of Newman's 33 rebounds.
Newman Catholic will play at West Fork on Friday.
Rockford 70, North Iowa 66: The Rockford boys basketball team picked up its third win of the year with a victory against North Iowa on Tuesday.
After three quarters, the Warriors were tied 57-57 with the Bison. Rockford then outscored North Iowa 13-9 in the fourth to secure the close win.
Rockford senior Matt Schubert posted 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.
Rockford will play at home against Northwood-Kensett on Friday. North Iowa will play Forest City at home on Friday.
West Fork 63, Northwood-Kensett 49: The West Fork boys basketball team stays perfect with a win against Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.
The Warhawks outscored the Vikings 31-14 in the first half for a healthy lead. The Vikings outscored the Warhawks in the second half, but couldn't close the gap and remain winless for the season.
Junior Jakob Washington scored 17 for the Warhawks. Vikings junior Caden Roberts led all scoring with 18 points.
West Fork will play Newman Catholic at home on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Rockford on Friday.
Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 39: The Belmond-Klemme boys basketball team lost its third game this season against Eagle Grove on Tuesday.
The Broncos will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock 51: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team won its second game of year on the road against West Hancock on Tuesday.
Senior Kevin Meyers had 22 points and junior Hayden Hutcheson scored 19, dropping four from behind the three-point arc.
Meyers, Hutcheson and senior Landon Dalbeck each grabbed 7 rebounds.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play Belmond-Klemme at home on Friday. West Hancock will play at North Union on Friday.
Charles City 57, New Hampton 45: The Charles City boys basketball team got its first win of the year against New Hampton on the road on Tuesday.
The Comets will play Crestwood at home on Friday.
Riceville 53, Valley Lutheran 16: The Riceville boys basketball team tallied its first win of the year against Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
The Wildcats defense held the Crusaders to the single digits in each quarter, allowing only two points in the fourth quarter.
Riceville will play Don Bosco at home on Friday.
Girls basketball
Riceville 60, Valley Lutheran 6: The Riceville girls basketball team remained perfect with a 3-0 record on the season with a dominate 60-6 win against Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
The Wildcats' defense allowed only one point in the first half and pulled down 41 rebounds to keep the Crusaders' offense at bay.
Sophomore O'Malley Fair led the Wildcats with 12 points, shooting 6-10 from the field.
Freshman Madison Mauer scored 10 points and freshman Joy Beran scored eight points.
The Wildcats will play Don Bosco at home on Friday.
St. Ansgar 50, Osage 49: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team improves to 2-1 on the season after an overtime nail-biter against Osage.
Juniors Hali Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch and Brooklyn Hackbart each scored in double digits to lead the Saints to victory. Hackbart also posted 14 of the Saints' 35 rebounds.
St. Ansgar will play at North Butler on Friday. Osage will play Belmond-Klemme at home on Saturday.
Central Springs 47, North Butler 39: The Central Springs girls basketball team got its first win of the season on Tuesday against.
The Panthers came out strong to lead the Bearcats 18-9 after the first quarter. North Butler outscored Central Springs in the next two quarters, but was unable to close the gap for its second-straight loss of the season.
Central Springs will play at home on Monday against Lake Mills. North Butler will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday.
Newman Catholic 58, Nashua-Plainfield 44: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team is 2-2 after a victory against Nashua-Plainfield at home on Tuesday.
After an even-handed first half, Newman pulled away from the Nashua-Plainfield, outscoring the Huskies 21-8 in the third quarter and holding the lead to the finish.
Senior Lauren Andrews led scoring with 16 points for the Knights, followed by Kealan Curley with 15 points.
Newman Catholic will play at West Fork on Friday.
Rockford 65, North Iowa 39: The Rockford girls basketball team improved to 2-2 after defeating North Iowa on Tuesday.
Senior Amber Reams dominated the Warrior offense, posting 23 points, 12 of which were from the free throw line out of 13 attempts.
Rockford will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday. North Iowa will play Forest City at home of Friday.
West Fork 42, Northwood-Kensett 20: The West Fork girls basketball team handed Northwood-Kensett its third straight loss with a dominate performance on Tuesday.
The Warhawks' defense kept the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter and allowed only four points for the first half.
Senior Emily Caspers led scoring with 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
West Fork will play Newman Catholic at home on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Rockford on Friday.
Forest City 46, North Union 26: The Forest City girls basketball team remains undefeated after beating North Union on Tuesday.
The Indians' defense held the Warriors' scoring to single digits in each quarter and posted 21 defensive rebounds.
Senior Erin Caylor scored 15 points and sophomore Shae Dillavou scored 13 points.
Forest City will play North Iowa on Friday.
Belmond-Klemme 66, Eagle Grove 32: The Belmond-Klemme girls basketball team won its second straight game on Tuesday.
Senior Haley Beminio dominated the Broncos' offense with 25 points, shooting 11-19 from the field. Beminio also pulled down 13 of the Broncos'40 rebounds.
Belmond-Klemme will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 88, Lake Mills 28: The Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team stays undefeated after a sizable win against Lake Mills on Tuesday.
Four players scored in double digits for the Golden Bears, led by freshman Molly Joyce with 25 points, who shot 5-6 from the free throw line and drained four three pointers.
Bishop Garrigan will play at Eagle Grove on Friday. Lake Mills will play Newman Catholic at home on Saturday.
New Hampton 54, Charles City 45: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its third straight loss this season on Tuesday.
The Chickasaws' offense dominated the Comets with four players scoring in the double digits.
The Comets will play at Crestwood on Friday.
Wrestling
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling meet
The Hampton wrestling team won the triangular meet against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Rockford on Tuesday in Garner.
The Bulldogs beat the Cardinals 57-18 and the Warriors 66-6 in their two matches of the night.
Hampton-Dumont 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18: The Bulldogs won five of their bouts by fall.
Jack Showalter (113 pounds), Jakyb Kapp (120), Jaycob Martzahn (132), Carl Barkema (138), Tate Schmitt (152), Braden Hansen (160), Bryan Flores (182), Logan Walker (195), Elias Cortez (220), and Alex Koch (285) each won their matches.
Hampton-Dumont 66, Rockford 6: The Bulldogs easily takes its second match against Rockford as the Warriors forfeited in seven weight classes.
Showalter (113 pounds), Barkema (138), Walker (195) and Koch (285) each won their bout by fall.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Rockford 6: The Cardinals beat the Warriors with four falls and six forfeits.
Jacob Hasler (138 pounds), Samuel Dodd (195), Cole Dakin (285) and Zach Feld (113) each won their bouts.
Riceville wrestling meet
The Postville wrestling team defeated Riceville and Newman Catholic on Tuesday in Riceville.
Postville 45, Riceville 18: Riceville's Chris Eastman (285 pounds), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (170) each won by forfeit.
Newman Catholic 42, Riceville 27: Newman Catholic claimed victory after winning six matches by forfeit. Coy Smith (138 pounds) won his match by fall.
Postville 39, Newman Catholic 33: Newman Catholic's Clay Smith (145 pounds), Scott Heinselman, (152), Nash Holmgaard (160) and Holden Hensley (170) each won their matches.
Osage vs. Decorah Dual
The Green Devils four wins by fall propelled them to victory over Decorah on Tuesday.
Osage 45, Decorah 29: Skyler Wright (113 pounds), Nicholas Fox (120), Joe Sullivan (126), Ryan Adams (138), Spencer Mooberry (170), Jett Nehls (220) and Conner Smith (285) each won their bouts.
Lake Mills wrestling triangular
Lake Mills split its two matches against Blue Earth and Maple River at home on Tuesday.
Lake Mills 45, Maple River 22: Tyler Helgeson (132 pounds), Dalton Thorson (138), Casey Hanson (152), Brady Hanson (170), Drake Harnish (195), Brayden Lindeman (220), Kinser Hanson (106), Lucas Humphery (113) and Jack Ramaker (126) each won their matches.
Blue Earth 31, Lake Mills 30: Dalton Thorson (138 pounds), Asthen Love (160), Brady Hanson (170), Elijah Wagner (182), Drake Harnish (220), Jack Ramaker (120) and Tyler Helgeson (132) each won their matches.
