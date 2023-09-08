Drew DeGabriele led the Mason City boys golf team with a 38 at Highland Park Country Club on Thursday to win the conference triangular event.

The Riverhawks, as a team, finished second to Des Moines Roosevelt. Des Moines Lincoln did not record a team score.

Michael Solberg-Maas finished in sixth with a 43 and Noah Honn (44) and Breyden Baker (45) were not too far behind.

Mason City finished with a 170 team score through the nine holes.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gilbert Invite: The Clear Lake girls finished in sixth in the event, led by a third-place finish by Addison Doughan (19 minutes, 12.3 seconds). Rebekah Steinborn finished with a time of 21:05 and Saylor Schmitt at 21:22.3. The Lion boys were 12th, paced by Caleb Jones at 17:37.2 and Owen Smith at 17:52.3.

Bob Scott Invitational: Charles City boys finished second in the event after Nick Williams was second (17:10.3), Xander Graeser (17:25.2) in fourth and Isaac Thompson sixth (17:40.8). Osage's Scarlett Byrnes was fourth on the girls side at 19:49.2.

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Bulldogs cruised to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 sweep over the Eagles behind seven kills from Dottie Byars and six from Hannah Sterrenberg. Lake Mills also had 10 blocks as a team, led by Ava Moen with eight.

Osage 3, North Butler 0: Jenna Scharper paced the Green Devils with 13 kills in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 win. Osage's defense was great with 36 digs, led by Taylor Klobassa with nine. She served five of the team's 10 aces.

Saint Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Saints offense was outstanding in a 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 win. Lindsay Kruse had 13 kills in the win and Sophie Urbatsch added 10. Aspen Falk had 36 set assists too and Kinsey Anderson had a match-best 16 digs.