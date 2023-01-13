High School Roundup: Clear Lake girls win seventh straight; Mason City wrestlers win

Clear Lake improved to 9-2 overall with their seventh straight win, 58-24, over Nevada Thursday in Nevada.
Xada Johnson had 21 points and 10 boards to pace the Lions. Ayla Johnson added 16 points, while Jordan Mayland had six points, four assists and three steals.
Lake Mills 47, North Iowa 21: The Bulldogs used a big first half to pull away early and rolled to victory over the Bison.
Lake Mills led 19-4 after one quarter and 32-6 at halftime.
Taylor Vanek had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Bulldogs. Josie Helgeson and Ella Stene each had nine points.
Riceville 40, Central Springs 33: The Panthers pushed the 13th-ranked Wildcats for four quarters before falling short.
Kaci Curm had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Central Springs. Aubrey Hoeft added nine boards, while Abby Pate had nine points and eight rebounds.
North Union 49, West Hancock 29: Mallory Leerar had 10 points and three steals to pace the Eagles as the dropped to 5-6 with the loss.
Meara Kudej nailed a pair of 3-pointers for West Hancock and finished with six points.
Boys’ basketball
North Iowa 66: Saint Ansgar 44: The Bison steadily pulled away from the Saints to score their Top of Iowa East victory.
Saint Ansgar got 14 points and 7 rebounds from Ryan Hackbart, while Hunter Hillman had eight points and seven boards. Tyke Remster had nine points, four assists and four steals.
Boys’ wrestling
Osage goes 3-0: Green Devil Anders Kittleson won his 100th career match as Osage lost just five matches in three duals beating Eagle Grove (71-12), Lake Mills (61-15) and Rockford (81-0) Thursday.
Kittleson registered two technical falls and a pin in 35 seconds over Rockford’s Payton Malchow to go 3-0 on the evening.
Mason City splits duals: The Riverhawks downed Waterloo East, 54-24, and dropped a 54-22 decision to Ottumwa Thursday in Waterloo.
Against East, Paul Fabian pinned Landen Foote in 3:06 at 126. Gavin Sandoval pinned Georvon Tyler in 2:37 at 138, and Aidin Askildson pinned Emanual Ortiz at 220 in 51 seconds.
In the loss to Ottumwa, Kale DiMarco scored a 16-0, 4 minute and 14 second technical fall over Logan Hubble at 106. Kevin Carney beat Jonathan Wailes by tech fall, 16-1, at 132, and Hale Rhodes pinned Tyler Schaus in 31 seconds at 160.
Girls’ wrestling
Mason City wins two: The Riverhawks beat Ottumwa (54-18) and Waterloo East (48-15) Thursday in Waterloo.
Against the Bulldogs, Kamina Munson at 115, Kate Kotta at 120, Kyleigh James at 140 and Kallie Gibbons at 145 all earned falls.
James needed just 23 seconds to pin Kaydance Hancock.
In the match against East, Layla Phillips won by fall at 105 as did James.
Osage 76, Eagle Grove 6: The Green Devils got falls from Gable Hemann (100), Zoey Johnson (120), Aubrey Chapman (145) and Erika Power (155) in the victory.
Additionally, Alexis Kolbet earned a 17-5 major decision over Evelyn Jergenson at 105.