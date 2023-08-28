Clear Lake girls cross country started the season with a dominant win at the Iowa Falls-AGWSR Invite on Saturday in Hampton.

The team finished with a score of 35.

Addison Doughan and Anna Feuerbach led the Lions, finishing first (20 minutes, 58 seconds) and second (21:17). Rebekah Steinbron finished ninth too (23:05.8) and Saylor Schmitt was 12th (23:05.8) and Reese Brownlee 17th (23:43.2).

The Clear Lake boys did well too, winning with a score of 25.

Isaac Smith (18:56.5), Owen Smith (19:02.7) and Caleb Jones (19:17.5) finished second, third and fourth to pace the Lions. Aiden Hippen (19:36.5) was sixth and Aiden Burtness 10th (19:46.6).

Johnston Invite: Mason City boys and girls each finished in fourth place on Saturday in the Dragons' event.

Brandt Haakenstad (17:07.2) and Ra'Shaun Sinnwell (17:08.1) led the boys team that had its top five runners finish under 19 minutes. Freshman Henry Hunter finished 20th (18:03.7).

Audra Muholland finished in sixth on the girls side at 20:02.1. She was the only one to finish in the top 20.

VOLLEYBALL

Charles City Invitational: Mason City went 2-3 in five matches on Saturday, defeating Riceville and Iowa Falls-Alden. The Riverhawks fell to Decorah and Hampton-Dumont-CAL in three sets.

Megan Tobin led the team with 26 kills and nine blocks between the five matches. Isabelle Harty had 16 and three ace serves. Gwen Fiser had 30 digs.