OMAHA -- The Mason City Mohawks scored first Saturday, but the Omaha Lancers prevailed in Midwest High School Hockey League action with a 4-2 win.

Dominic Despenas scored on assists from Kellen Kantaris and Austin Lloyd 44 seconds in the second period for a 1-0 lead. But the Lancers answered with a power-play goal from Brooks Eyler 4:13 later and took a 2-1 lead after two on a Nolan Fitzpatrick tally.

Kantaris tied it with an unassisted power-play goal with 11:08 left in the third, but Michael Chase scored twice down the stretch to lift Omaha.