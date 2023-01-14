High School Girls Wrestling: Osage wins 25-team Oelwein Invitational

OELWEIN -- Osage edged East Buchanan of Winthrop by two points, 252 to 250, to win the Oelwein girls’ wrestling invitational Saturday
Osage got individual gold from Gable Hemann at 100 where she went 5-0 in a round-robin format and Jalynn Goodale at 115.
Goodale pinned Vinton-Shellsburg’s Ellie Weets in the final in 5 minutes and 20 seconds. Osage also saw Emma Schipper win at 235 going 3-0, and Leah Grimm was second at 170.
Other top area performances came from West Fork’s Joslyn Bordwell who took second at 155. Warhawk Teaghan Bird was third at 110.
Clear Lake’s Olivia Fausnaugh was third at 155.
Oelwein Invitational
Team Standings: 1. Osage 252, 2. East Buchanan 250, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 223, 4. Anamosa 214, 5. Independence 191, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 172, 7. South Winneshiek 154.5, 8. Union 129, 9. Linn-Mar 123, 10. West Fork 111, 11. MFL Mar Mac 93, 12. Marion 91, 13. Benton Community 89, 14. North Fayette Valley 88, 15. Waterloo West 86, 16. West Delaware 82, 17. Highland 66, 18. New Hampton-TV 62, 19. Center Point-Urbana 55.5, 20. West Branch 54, 21. Clear Lake 51, 22. Oelwein 50, 23. Cedar Rapids Washington 47, 24. Postville 29, 24. Starmont 29.
Championship matches
100 (Round Robin). 1. Gable Hemann (Osage), 2. Delaney Youngblut (S-F).
105 – Jillian Worthen (Union) pinned Hillary Trainor (S-F), 1:24.
110 – (Round Robin) 1. Bree Swenson (VS), 2. Emerson Thomas (WB), 3. Teaghan Bird (WF).
115 – Jalynn Goodale (Osage) pinned Ellie Weets (VS), 5:20.
120 – Ava Scranton (Anamosa) dec. Kadence Pape (MFL), 7-4.
125 – Lyni Gusick (CPU) tech. fall over Addison Appelhans (Anamosa), 16-1.
130 – Chloe Sanders (VS) dec. Destiny Krum (Ebuc), 6-2.
135 – Dakota Whitman (Indee) pinned Lizzy Wolf (Benton), :50.
140 (Round Robin) 1. Andelyn Cabalka (Ebuc), 2. Emily Watters (Anamosa).
145 – (Round Robin) 1. Ali Russler (New Hampton). 2. Tayla Stiefel (Ebuc). 3. Havana Griffith (Indee).
155 – (Round Robin) 1. Keeley Kehrli (Ebuc), 2. Joslyn Bordwell (WF), 3. Olivia Fausnaugh (Clear Lake).
170 – Brooklyn Graham (Ebuc) dec. Leah Grimm (Osage), 3-1.
190 – (Round Robin) 1. Alyson Krum (Ebuc), 2. Isabelle Kipp (SW).
235 – (Round Robin) 1. Emma Schipper (Osage), 2. Trinity Young (LM).
Third-place matches
105 – Sarah Griener (Indee) mff over Emma Gillen (VS)
115 – Adison Musser (Ana) pinned Maddie Swenson (Osage), :35.
120 – Ally Jelinek (LM) pinned Kaydn Meyer (SF), :47.
125 – Reese Roberts (LM) pinned Elizabeth Roberts (Waterloo West), 3:15.
130 – Kylee Shoop (WD) dec. Ava Hofer (LM), 7-4.
135 – Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) mff over Maggie Wagner (Ana).
170 – Izzy Stickert (Indee) dec. Teagyn Hartz (WB), 10-1.