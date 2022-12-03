High School Girls' Wrestling: Charles City's Luft, Kolheim win Donnybrook titles

CORALVILLE – Mason City’s Layla Phillips dropped a 4-2 decision to Liberty (Mo.) wrestler Sandy Breeden in the 105-pound championship match at the Gable Donnybrook Friday at Xtream Arena.

Phillips’ performance highlighted a strong two-day tournament for Mason City.

The area did have two champions as Charles City’s Lilly Luft at 135 and Destiny Kolheim at 155.

Luft pinned Zoey Barber of Omaha West in the 135 finals, while Kolheim edged Grace Alagbo of Apple Valley, 8-6.

The Riverhawks also got strong performance from:

Paige Dulin took 10th at 100.

Lila Sheehan pinned Huntley (Ill.) wrestler Taylor Casey to finish seventh at 110.

Kate Kotta was 14th at 115.

Kamina Munson pinned Nabitendelo of Iowa City High to finish 11th at 120, and Averi Peterson was 14th.

Kallie Gibbons scored a pin in her ninth-place match at 140.

Kyleigh James pinned Addison Burden of Solon to take ninth at 145.

Taryn Boehmer took seventh at 190.

Charles City had additional top performances by Kylie Blunt, seventh at 130 as she pinned Emma Daggett of Ankeny in the placing match.

Morgan Maloy took 11th at 145.

Leah Stewart took fifth at 190, pinning Aowyn Schrader of Ankeny in the placing match.