MASON CITY -- The Selection Committee of the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame met recently and has elected the Class of 2023.

Out of 48 nominations four past athletes and one community contributor were named to the five person class.

Those elected were Barry Alvarez - football coach, George Baird - track, Phil Johnson - community member, Scott Raridon, Sr. - football, and the 1956 baseball team.

The Induction Event will be held the night of the first home football game this coming Fall.