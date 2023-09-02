MASON CITY – Phil Johnson graduated from Northwood High School in 1962 after staring on the basketball court and baseball field.

He then played basketball at NIACC and then for Norm Stewart at the University of Northern Iowa.

Upon graduating from UNI, Johnson taught and coached in Clarion, Cedar Falls, La Porte City and Platteville, Wis. before he and his wife Carol settled in Mason City.

Mason City is where his three children – Lance, Mason City Class of 1989, Todd, Class of 1991, and Amy, Class of 1994, all participated in athletics for the then Mohawks.

Both Lance and Todd played for legendary Mason City head coach Bob Horner and Phil served as the booster club representative for boys’ basketball.

He began running the popular fundraisers, the Hardee’s Classic, a junior high basketball tournament, and the Mohawk Boys’ Basketball Alumni Classic held over Christmas break for many years.

But even in the time since his children graduated, Johnson has continued to have his impact felt with Mason City High School Athletic Department. Therefore, Johnson has been elected one of five individuals or teams to join the Class of 2023 Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Johnson, now a long-time financial consultant in Mason City, will be honored along with Barry Alvarez, Scott Raridon Sr., the 1956 state championship baseball team and 1928 Olympic Gold Medalist in Track and Field, George Baird Friday during the Riverhawks’ home football game with Gilbert.

“He has been a real integral part of Mohawk/now Riverhawk athletics,” Horner said. “He headed up those fundraisers for us then, and what he has done for this new addition doesn’t surprise me at all.”

While Johnson was always able to find a way to fulfill the needs of Horner’s boys’ basketball teams during Horner’s stint from 1987 to 2004, his biggest impact on the school will be felt for decades through his efforts raising funds for the $25 million plus athletic addition the school opened last year.

Serving as the chairperson for the ‘Future is Now’ campaign, Johnson and a committee of six others raised $1,080,000 to help equip the addition.

“It has been really fun to see the fruits of our labor with opening of the new addition,” Johnson said. “The students and the community are so excited. I take a lot of pride for all the people who came together to make it happen. We received donations from Mason City alumni from 26 different states.

“It was such a generous and enthusiastic response from so many alumni, individuals and area businesses.”

Long before he began his ambitious fundraising for the new addition, Johnson had another grand idea, or an idea was presented to him.

His son Todd called him one night and asked does Mason City have a High School Athletics Hall of Fame? Todd had come up with the thought after his wife had been inducted into the Bloomington Jefferson (Minn.) high school hall of fame.

Phil Johnson then approached Mason City school officials and presented them with his idea.

“They thought it was a great idea, but no public money could be used, so we went out and raised it,” Johnson recalls. “We started in 2014 and the first class was 10 and it has been five every year after.

“We have a seven-member committee, and it is a tough process. But it has really, really grown. Mason City has such a great athletic tradition and … I’ve had people cry when I’ve called and told them they’ve been elected.”

Second-year Mason City Schools Superintendent Pat Hamilton said there is no bigger supporter of Riverhawk athletics than Phil Johnson.

“All the things from the ‘Future is Now’ campaign … the Hall of Fame … Phil has his imprint all over that facility,” Hamilton said. “It will be a lasting legacy for everything he has done for the school system.”

Johnson displays a chagrined look when asked about all his fundraising efforts.

“Athletics have always been a real big part of my life,” Johnson said. “When my kids graduated, I just got involved to stay a part of a program that gave so much to my family, and I guess you could say I’m still heavily involved.”