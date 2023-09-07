MASON CITY — When Scott Raridon moved to Mason City in 1975 as a ninth grader, he could not even play football.

He showed up to Monroe Middle School with his arm in a sling from a shoulder injury from golfing over the summer with his father.

Over the course of the next three years, he developed into one of the best offensive linemen in Iowa and was an integral part of Mason City High School's run to the state championship in 1978.

Raridon is one of five inductees into the MCHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023 along with his coach and longtime friend, Barry Alvarez.

The 6-foot-4 inch, 250-pound lineman was one of the most athletic players of his time. He was named first-team all-state offensive tackle by the Des Moines Register and was also a successful basketball player.

He played football collegiately for Nebraska, where he was an All-American in 1983, and was selected in the 1984 NFL Draft.

Raridon later went on to work with Alvarez at Notre Dame, where they won a national championship in 1990, and Wisconsin.

"A lot of it was I had some genetics to be fairly big and athletic," Raridon said. "I was very competitive. But think about my football career. I get Barry Alvarez for my high school coach and Tom Osborne as my college coach. I have to give those guys a lot of credit. To be able to play for those two guys is ridiculously fortunate."

Raridon's growth, as did most of Mason City players in that period, started in the weight room.

He said he was always a big kid, but his improvement took off after working with Alvarez and assistant coach Ed Lenius in the weight room over the course of his high school career.

"It was really when Barry Alvarez came in, he tore apart one of the wrestling rooms and put in a weight room," Raridon said. "I think we had the best weight room in the state, including Iowa and Iowa State, in Mason City. My sophomore, junior, senior year, we got there at seven in the morning for weight training. We were just really into it."

Raridon's development — along with the other great linemen John Judge and Mark Salz — made him too good to not play, Alvarez said.

Aside from being one of the best offensive linemen, was also really solid on the defensive side.

"He was a big kid, but he was a really, really excellent athlete," Alvarez said. "He was a good basketball player. And I thought he was a great leader too. He was a big-time player. You are not going to find any better of a lineman than him."

Mark McManigal, the quarterback on Mason City's 1978 state championship team, said he was just in the right place at the right time to have a player like Raridon blocking up front for him.

Running back Dave Killpack's 1978 season is still one of the best in school history, partly because of the work of Raridon and others.

"Scott, as an athlete, is really deceptive, because he is a big man, but he is one of the most agile and coordinated people you will meet regardless of size," McManigal said. "In basketball, he was one of the best shooters on the team and had the softest touch out of anyone. Yet, here he was as this great, big 6-4, 270-pound guy. That coordination and touch are just not a lot of things guys his size have."

Aside from winning a state championship with Mason City, Raridon went on to win at Nebraska.

He was only a starter his senior season in 1983, but the Huskers went 12-1 that season. The lone loss was to eventual national champions Miami in the Orange Bowl. Raridon was named to the All-Big 8 first team that season and was a second-team All-American.

Raridon remembers when he showed up in Lincoln, he was buried on the depth chart, as far as the sixth-string right tackle. But, just like in Mason City, he went to work in the weight room.

His experiences in the weight room led to the positions on Lou Holtz's Irish staff and later reunited with Alvarez.

Raridon was also a key part in helping to design the new weight room in Mason City's new expansion.

Football has always been a part of the Raridon family too.

His eldest son, Scott Jr., was a standout for Mason City and played at Notre Dame. His other two sons that went on to play at Wisconsin and Nebraska.

After meeting on the Monroe football field, the friendship between McManigal and Raridon has never waned. McManigal, who played football for Nebraska-Omaha, watched Raridon's life unfold up close.

"He is an incredible person and incredible friend," McManigal said. "The best part is he has gone on to do so many incredible things outside of football. He deserves the recognition for Mason City. He is an incredible person from top to bottom."