Baseball
Class 2A
District Pairings
Substate 2
District 4
First round
July 1
5 p.m. – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Southeast Valley at Garner (Winner at Woodward-Granger, July 5)
7 p.m. – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Belmond-Klemme at Garner (Winner vs. Ogden at Granger, July 5).
Substate 3
District 6
5 p.m. – Osage vs. Crestwood at Monona (Winner at New Hampton, July 5)
7 p.m. – MFL vs. North Fayette Valley at Monona (Winner vs. Waukon at New Hampton, July 5).
Class 1A
July 1
Substate 2, District 3
BCLUW at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Hamilton at Colo-Nesco, 7 p.m.
AGWSR at Collins-Maxwell, 7 p.m.
Madrid vs. Baxter at Collins, 5 p.m.
Substate 2, District 4
Rockford at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville at Saint Ansgar, 5 p.m.
Lake Mills vs. West Fork at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
North Butler vs. Central Springs at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.
Softball pairings
Class 4A
Region 5
July 6
Waverly-Shell Rock at Boone, 7 p.m. (Winner at North Polk, July 8)
Webster City at Mason City, 7 p.m. (Winner at Gilbert, July 8)
Class 3A
Region 5
July 6
Union at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.
Iowa Falls-Alden at Grinnell, 7 p.m.
Forest City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 5
June 30
Belmond-Klemme at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.
Grundy Center at Hudson, 7 p.m
July 5
Belmond-Klemme-Aplington-Parkersburg winner at Central Springs, 7 p.m.
Emmetsburg at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Hudson-Grundy Center winner at Jesup, 7 p.m.
Dike-New Hartford at Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.
Region 6
June 30
MFL Mar-Mac at Clayton Ridge, 5 p.m.
Postville at Denver, 7 p.m.
July 5
MFL Mar-Mac-Clayton Ridge winner at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
East Buchanan at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Denver-Postville winner at Wapsie Valley, July 5
South Winneshiek at Osage, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 2
June 30
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.
Storm Lake St. Marys at Glidden-Ralston, 7 p.m.
Harris-Lake Park at GTRA, 7 p.m.
North Iowa at West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan, 7 p.m.
July 5
Ar-We-Va-Coon Rapids-Bayard winner at Newell-Fonda, 7 p.m.
Glidden-Ralston-Storm Lake-St. Mary’s winner vs. GTRA-Harris-Lake Park winner at Glidden, 7 p.m.
West Hancock-North Iowa winner at Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 7 p.m.
Algona-Garrigan-Northwood-Kensett winner at West Fork, 7 p.m.
Region 6
June 30
Janesville at AGWSR, 7 p.m.
Dunkerton at Don Bosco, 7 p.m.
North Tama at BCLUW, 7 p.m.
Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.
July 5
AGWSR-Janesville winner at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Don Bosco-Dunkerton winner vs. BCLUW=-North Tama winner at Gilbertville, 7 p.m.
North Butler-Nashua-Plainfield winner at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saint Ansgar-Rockford winner at Riceville, 7 p.m.