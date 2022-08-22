Youthful Riverhawks trying to grow program, surprise fellow 4A foes

Not a single senior makes up the roster for Mason City's boys golf team. If there is a year to try and grow the program, it could be this one.

That's how Troy Rood views it.

One of his top priorities as a first-year head golf coach is to make the Riverhawks a strong program with high numbers and enough depth to get a lot of guys on the course.

"We're trying to work with local golf people to really grow the game at the junior level," Rood said. "We're trying to do our best to sell it on social media. Getting kids to think (about) golf year-round. Numbers and that are the two big challenges.

"It starts with growing these numbers."

Mason City placed fifth out of seven teams at the Mark Mann Invitational held at Mason City Country Club on Monday afternoon. It finished with a team score of 373, tying with Fort Dodge.

The Dodgers' fifth golfer shot lower for the tiebreaker. Marshalltown won the team title with a 335 and it had the meet medalist in Ryan Schmit, who shot a 6-over 78.

The Riverhawks top two golfers in Drew DeGabriele and Michael Solberg-Maas finish second and third, respectively.

"I've gotten a lot better mentally and I really learned how to play the game at an efficient level," DeGabriele said.

The duo has been Mason City's clear-cut top-two golfers. Rood went as far as to say they're "1A and 1B."

Solberg-Maas was the co-leader through 16 holes at the season-opener in Marshalltown before rain swooped in. Through the first 18 holes of the inaugural Iowa Alliance Conference meet between everyone in the North Division, he was in third.

He shot an 83 on Monday and did a good job scrambling on the back nine.

"That's pretty normal for me," Solberg-Maas said. "If I really look back on it, I could shoot low 70s every time I go out."

He double-bogeyed the Par-5 10th and then on the Par-4 12th, he yanked his initial tee shot out of bounds. He rebounded with another double bogey.

His last five holes, he had four pars and two bogeys.

"I had to get back and score some," Solberg-Maas said.

Golf has been around Solberg-Maas since he was an infant. The first time he held a club was at five months old and his first tournament was when he turned five years old.

Rood has palpable excitement for what one of his top freshmen can do at the high school level.

"That kid has a chance to make some real noise around the state," Rood said. "He's very analytical about the game. The sky is the limit for him."

DeGabriele has been a consistent varsity contributor throughout his prep career. He had the fourth lowest 18-hole score his freshman year, third last season as a sophomore and the 80 he recorded on Monday was a new career best.

His front nine of 39 was the second lowest of the day. He shot a 41 on the back nine.

"I felt like I played pretty well," DeGabriele said. "I got off to a good start. I felt like I attacked on the front, maybe the back I could cut a few strokes."

DeGabriele recorded pars on six of his first nine holes. He had a filled last nine with back-to-back bogeys, then a birdie on the 12th, then two more bogeys and finally a double bogey on the Par-3 16th.

He closed with back-to-back pars, but missed his birdie putt on the Par-5 18th then settled for a par.

Players were constantly talking about how thick the rough was. DeGabriele managed to drive the ball and hit almost all his greens in regulation.

"I was pretty straight off the tee, that helped me a lot," DeGabriele said.

Both Solberg-Maas and DeGabriele got to practice at times last year when the former was an eighth grader. It was during those rounds their chemistry started to flourish.

Now, they love playing together.

"I made a good relationship with him," Solberg-Maas said. "When we both go low, the team will do really good."

"It is really good to have two guys at the same level," DeGabriele said. "He's put the time in and I think he's got a high ceiling."

Brenden Berkley and Noah Honn each fired a 105 to round out Mason City's low-four. Those are the two golfers Rood will consistently lean on to finish up the scoring.

There's others that could sneak in, too.

"Being our five, six guy I could see that ebbing and flowing," Rood said. "That's what you want that, you want competition. Noah and Brenden have a chance to make some good noise."

The Riverhawks still believe they can potentially surprise teams as the season hits September and October. Solberg-Maas views an individual state berth as a top-end goal.

Team wise? They aren't counting out anything right now.

"Who knows," Rood said. "We think a year from now, we'll be better. Where the team goes, time will tell."