Years spent on the course a key in Osage boys golf team's early success

Eric Goddard credits much of this season’s early success to time spent on the golf course when his players were in elementary and middle school.
As head coach of the boys golf team, he’s watched his guys grow up on courses like Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club in Osage and Oak Hills Public Golf Course in Clear Lake. From a young age, the boys have swung their clubs thousands of times at courses all across North Iowa.
So now that the Green Devils have three team wins in three meets, the success as a team doesn’t come as a surprise to him.
“We’ve been very consistent over the years,” Goddard said. “We’ve had a lot of kids that have put in quite a few rounds of golf out here.”
The Green Devils have a nice mix of golfers in the lineup that all shoot consistent scores. At the most recent meet in Osage on Monday, three different Green Devils all shot a score of 41 – which was a tie for the second best score in the individual rankings.
Many small schools have one or two guys that lead the team and then suffer a drop-off in scores after those two players. That’s not the case for Osage, which has now won meets at Charles City, Newman Catholic and Osage.
Leo Klapperich and Bodie Goddard have both shot a 39 as their nine-hole bests so far this season. Nolan Heard’s best so far is a 40, while Spencer Krabbe and Jayden Sharper’s bests are both 41. Shawn Eichmeier shot a 42 as his best round at Osage on Monday night.
Six different golfers within three strokes of each other is a major benefit for the Green Devils.
“We’ve all been performing well – not at our best, but we’re still winning meets,” Eichmeier said. “Hopefully we can slowly get those scores down.”
Coach Goddard says his boys have been ahead of schedule as far as what he expected them to score early in the season. While he expected the success toward the end of the year, maybe he shouldn’t be surprised at early season top finishes.
The time spent on the course as youngsters – coupled with extra practice over the spring and summer when the pandemic started a year ago – has been a benefit to his program.
“The pandemic was not great for a lot of things. We lost our season last year,” Goddard said. “But it was great for kids' golf. This course, I mean, there was kids all over playing golf last summer because it was one of the few things they could do and be socially distanced.”
The Green Devils have high goals of advancing through sectionals to districts, and then from districts into the state meet. Osage would need to shave a few strokes individually and all shoot their best scores at the right time.
But the golfers on the team don’t think that’s as far fetched as it may seem.
“Ideally we’d like to go to state. It hasn’t been done for a very long time,” Krabbe said. “We think we can do it if we just come out and shoot low on those specific days.”
The Green Devils are back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Osage.
