Years spent on the course a key in Osage boys golf team's early success

Six different golfers within three strokes of each other is a major benefit for the Green Devils.

“We’ve all been performing well – not at our best, but we’re still winning meets,” Eichmeier said. “Hopefully we can slowly get those scores down.”

Coach Goddard says his boys have been ahead of schedule as far as what he expected them to score early in the season. While he expected the success toward the end of the year, maybe he shouldn’t be surprised at early season top finishes.

The time spent on the course as youngsters – coupled with extra practice over the spring and summer when the pandemic started a year ago – has been a benefit to his program.

“The pandemic was not great for a lot of things. We lost our season last year,” Goddard said. “But it was great for kids' golf. This course, I mean, there was kids all over playing golf last summer because it was one of the few things they could do and be socially distanced.”

The Green Devils have high goals of advancing through sectionals to districts, and then from districts into the state meet. Osage would need to shave a few strokes individually and all shoot their best scores at the right time.