Townsend family leaves mark on both St. Ansgar state qualifying girls golf teams

"She had more entertainment on the pond on hole one looking for frogs and turtles," Townsend continued. "I was going 'Come on Grace!'"

Jahr, now a senior on the team, has developed into one of the top golfers on the St. Ansgar squad. She says that her grandfather taught her everything she knows about the game of golf.

As an assistant coach on the team, Townsend has been working with his granddaughter to sharpen her game ahead of the biggest meets of the season. As a former golfer at Black Hills State himself, he knows what it takes to play at big meets.

"Just working with him, I just have to trust him and know that he knows what he's talking about," Jahr said. "He's fixed my game in so many different ways."

Townsend's daughters went on to play as well in college. Beth played at Buena Vista and Meagan played at Minnesota State. In fact, the clubs Grace uses currently are the same clubs her Aunt Meagan used when she was playing in college.

For Grace, being a part of the next generation of Townsend family golfers is something that isn't lost upon her.