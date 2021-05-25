Townsend family leaves mark on both St. Ansgar state qualifying girls golf teams

The St. Ansgar girls golf team will leave its mark in the school's history books by becoming only the second team in program history to qualify for the state golf meet.
The Saints finished with a final team score of 409 strokes at the Class 1A second round regional final meet at Mason City Country Club to finish as runner-up and qualify for the first time since 1996.
"We knew we had a shot and we knew it was going to be close," St. Ansgar head coach Shannon Belz said. "The girls stepped up and played some good golf today. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Interestingly enough, there are some similarities between the two state qualifying teams. Mostly, it has to do with generations of golfers in the Townsend family.
Tom Townsend is an assistant coach on the team. His two daughters, Beth and Meagan, were successful golfers for St. Ansgar in the 1990s. Beth came one place short of making it as an individual to the state meet, and Meagan was a part of the 1996 state qualifier team.
Now, Tom's granddaughter, and Beth's daughter, Grace Jahr, will keep the Townsend family's presence on a successful St. Ansgar golf team alive by leaving her own mark on the program.
"They played with me at our course in Acorn Park," Townsend said. "I would drag them around all the time. I even had Grace jump on the back of my pull cart and she would just ride around when she was six or seven."
"She had more entertainment on the pond on hole one looking for frogs and turtles," Townsend continued. "I was going 'Come on Grace!'"
Jahr, now a senior on the team, has developed into one of the top golfers on the St. Ansgar squad. She says that her grandfather taught her everything she knows about the game of golf.
As an assistant coach on the team, Townsend has been working with his granddaughter to sharpen her game ahead of the biggest meets of the season. As a former golfer at Black Hills State himself, he knows what it takes to play at big meets.
"Just working with him, I just have to trust him and know that he knows what he's talking about," Jahr said. "He's fixed my game in so many different ways."
Townsend's daughters went on to play as well in college. Beth played at Buena Vista and Meagan played at Minnesota State. In fact, the clubs Grace uses currently are the same clubs her Aunt Meagan used when she was playing in college.
For Grace, being a part of the next generation of Townsend family golfers is something that isn't lost upon her.
"It's so cool," Jahr said. "And I can't wait to grow up and take my own kids out on the golf course, because it's such a relaxing place and relaxing sport when you know how to play and you can play it well. I can't wait to keep playing with my family."
But before any of that can happen, there's still one big meet ahead of Jahr and the Saints this season: the Class 1A state meet.
Led by top golfer senior Kirsten Boerjan, the team of Jahr, seniors Brooklyn Hackbart and Taylor Vervaecke, junior Annika Hemann and sophomore Brenna Kruse is excited for the opportunity.
"We've got some new experiences and we're going to prepare for this opportunity," Belz said. "We know Bishop Garrigan is down there and they're the real deal. But we're going to go down there and see what we can do and be proud of what we accomplished."
The Saints will tee off on June 1 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.
