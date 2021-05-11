Stronger mentality helps Harms become top Forest City golfer

Jack Harms was asked around half-a-dozen questions following a top-10 performance at the Top of Iowa East conference meet at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club.
In some form or another, the Forest City freshman used the word mentality in his answers.
"I'd say it's definitely improved a lot more than I thought it would," Harms said.
A stronger mental game, coupled with talent, has allowed Harms to step into the spotlight as the Indians' top golfer in his first year of high school golf.
He carded a 12-over-par 83 to finish eighth on the leaderboard and nab an all-conference spot.
"It's definitely going to be one to remember," Harms said. "I came into this whole high school golf thing thinking it was going to be any other freshman golf season. You start to compare yourself to others and it kind of gets you to think a lot more.
"After shooting some good scores, you start to feel better about yourself."
He knew he'd be a pretty good golfer as he was preparing for his first varsity start over a month ago in a triangular at Garner Golf Club.
Yet, he didn't expect this.
"This is a great starting season," Harms said. "I was just expecting to at least podium a few times. Pretty soon your scores start to drop and you find yourself in a place you haven't been in awhile."
At a point in the season, his flow of practice and attention to detail improved his mentality on the golf course.
Indians head coach Matt Harriman pinpointed the exact week it was where he noticed a shift.
"It was after the third or fourth meet," Harriman said. "He'd get down a few holes and then have a really hard time getting himself back up positively. Once he learned there can be some rough stretches throughout a course, he could turn it around."
Monday's round was just the second time Harms had played a full 18 holes. His stroke total was 10 shots better than his first 18-hole tournament in Algona.
He once again credited a stronger mentality, while also understanding it wasn't his best performance of the season.
"I came into Algona knowing I wasn't going to play very well. One bad hole and it kind of decided the whole round," Harms said. "There's definitely some shots I wish I could have gotten back today and some holes I wish I would've played a little bit differently.
"It's definitely a milestone that I'm happy I reached this year."
Friday comes the first postseason test for Harms.
The Indians are grouped with fellow Top of Iowa teams Lake Mills, Osage, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Central Springs heading to Clarmond Country Club in Clarion for a Class 2A sectional meet that starts at 10 a.m.
Harms would need to be in the top-2 of individuals from non-qualifying teams (top-2 from sectionals) to advance to the district meet on May 21 held at Carroll Country Club.
"It's all going to come down to how well I start playing," Harms said. "If I find myself with a good mindset and a solid golf swing that I can maintain and feel confident about, I see no reason why I can't get past sectionals and into districts."
Harriman believes it is doable for Harms to accomplish, but also realizes the competition only gets higher.
"It's one of those things where it is going to be anyone's day," Harriman said. "The scores are so close, that it's going to come down to how well he executes."
