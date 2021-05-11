Stronger mentality helps Harms become top Forest City golfer

Jack Harms was asked around half-a-dozen questions following a top-10 performance at the Top of Iowa East conference meet at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club.

In some form or another, the Forest City freshman used the word mentality in his answers.

"I'd say it's definitely improved a lot more than I thought it would," Harms said.

A stronger mental game, coupled with talent, has allowed Harms to step into the spotlight as the Indians' top golfer in his first year of high school golf.

He carded a 12-over-par 83 to finish eighth on the leaderboard and nab an all-conference spot.

"It's definitely going to be one to remember," Harms said. "I came into this whole high school golf thing thinking it was going to be any other freshman golf season. You start to compare yourself to others and it kind of gets you to think a lot more.

"After shooting some good scores, you start to feel better about yourself."

He knew he'd be a pretty good golfer as he was preparing for his first varsity start over a month ago in a triangular at Garner Golf Club.

Yet, he didn't expect this.