CEDAR FALLS — Rebecca DeLong golfed her best round of the year on Thursday. On Friday, Meghan DeLong rocketed back up the leaderboards with a round of two under par.

The eye-catching performances resulted in the Clear Lake sisters finishing second and third at the Class 3A Girls’ State Golf Tournament at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Rebecca, a senior and the No. 2 golfer in the Lions lineup, finished with a two-round score of 148 strokes with rounds of 73 (+1) and 75 (+3).

“It was my goal this year,” Rebecca said. “The last two years of state, I have not played my best at all. So, it is very nice to play good both days.”

By the admission of Clear Lake head coach Colby Andrews and Meghan, the younger DeLong sister, who play in the No. 1 spot in the defending champs’ lineup, did not record her best round on Thursday. Sitting in 14th with a score of 84 after one round, Meghan flipped the narrative on Friday.

“I was like, ‘I do not have anything to lose right now,’” Meghan said. “’I just have to play for my team.’ I shot the best I have shot in my life here. That was really encouraging.”

“Starting off with a bogey—I tripled it yesterday—so, it was already playing better. Just play steady and think about your team while you are doing it.”

Meghan carded a score of 70 (-2) in her second round to finish with a two-round total of 154 and settle into third place—right behind her older sister.

“It is what we have always wanted to do,” Meghan said. “Play back-to-back or get first and second or second and third—something like that. Be right on each other’s tail because we are very competitive.”

The competitiveness of the sisters always drove the duo to better.

For Rebecca, she could not be outdone by Meghan.

“It is my little sister,” Rebecca said. “I have to be better. So, every time she beats me it motivates me more…Big sister always has to be better.”

For Meghan, Rebecca helped her improve and become the No. 1 player for Clear Lake all the while motivating her to be her best.

“It is when she beats me when I am like ‘Okay, I did something wrong here so I have to get better at that,’” Meghan said. “She motivates me with sticking with it and, if I am playing bad, ‘Get over it and you will be fine,’ ‘The next hole is the next hole.’ She motivates me like that.”

The duo led Clear Lake to a third place finish in the team standings at the Class 3A State Tournament and drew praise from their coach.

“For [Meghan] to come back today and shoot two under and jump from 14th to third place is pretty incredible,” Andrews said. “With what she was able to accomplish today, that was a huge jump—a lot of individual spots.”

“Rebecca, I am just so happy for her. It is her last meet as a high school player…For her to shoot one over and three over…I am just happy and ecstatic for her. In the past couple years, typically, she has struggled on day one…Yesterday, she shot her best round of the year. She shot a 73 yesterday.”

Andrews continued and noted that despite coming up short of a repeat—the Lions won the 3A State Championship in 2022—his team played on of their best tournaments in his time at the helm.

“We played better today,” Andrews said. “[We] just got beat…There is pressure knowing that you want to repeat as state champs—especially when you have everyone back from that team last year except one…It was kind of a two-horse race last year between first and second place…This year was a lot tighter.”

“To be in second place yesterday with our No. 1 Meghan not playing up to her standard is pretty awesome. We shot the two lowest rounds of my six years as a coach here at Clear Lake. That is the two lowest rounds at state. I know it is a different golf course…but, to shoot two rounds on 240. To lose, sometimes you just have to tip your hat.”

The Lions shot a combined team score of 676 with rounds of 339 and 337. Gilbert won the Class 3A title with a score of 653—winning both days—while Dubuque Wahlert finished second with a score of 672.

