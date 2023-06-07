BOONE – Clear Lake duo Meghan DeLong and Elijah Anderson captured the Class 1A state co-ed golf tournament Tuesday at Cedar Pointe Golf Course.

DeLong and Anderson carded a score of 76 to edge teammates Rebecca DeLong and Taylor Plagge as well as Sumner-Fredericksburg team Chloe Bolte and Jaymison Howard by two strokes.

New Hampton’s Lauren Nuss and Adam Ewart were third with a 79.

Teams from Hampton-Dumont-CAL-- Madison Lindaman and Tommy Birdsall shot 98, and Kenzie Moorehead and Tucker Heeren carded a 99.

In Class 2A at Veenker in Ames, Marshalltown’s Natalie Henson and Ryan Schmit won with a score of 74. They were three shots better than Cedar Rapids Washington’s Jane Petersen and Ben Blocklinger.