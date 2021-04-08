St. Ansgar's Kirsten Boerjan signs on to play golf at NIACC

St. Ansgar senior Kirsten Boerjan has played in six sports during her four years of high school.

She decided to compete in just one at the next level.

The No. 1 golfer for the Saints signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play golf at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) next year.

Located in Mason City, NIACC competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans have hit the course eight times this season and will play in the regional tournament on April 25.

Boerjan is coming off an individual win at Riceville in her first tournament of the season on Tuesday night. She shot a 46 during her first nine hole walk and will look to lead the Saints throughout the spring.

Kristen's brother, Ben, competed for the men's team at NIACC from 2017 until 2019 and now plays for Waldorf University.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.