St. Ansgar girls, Osage boys win Top of Iowa East golf meets

The St. Ansgar girls and Osage boys golf teams both earned wins at the Top of Iowa East conference meets on Monday night.
Talented golfers must be a Mitchell County thing.
In Northwood, the St. Ansgar girls won the meet with an 18-hole score of 396 strokes. In Osage, the Green Devil boys won the meet with a final score of 322 strokes.
The Saints beat out Newman Catholic by four strokes. Central Springs placed fourth with a score of 427. Osage finished in fifth (458), Northwood-Kensett finished in sixth (468), Rockford finished in seventh (506) and West Fork finished in eighth (521).
"We won it the year before and we had some high expectations," St. Ansgar coach Shannon Belz said. "We knew with what we had coming back that we should be competitive in the conference. It worked out just as we'd hoped."
St. Ansgar's Kirsten Boerjan won the meet with an 18-hole score of 90. The score is the best of the season for her.
"I thought I did really well the first nine and then the back nine was a little rough," Boerjan said. "But I thought I pulled it together really well at the end and kept my head on and didn't get too frustrated with myself."
Northwood-Kensett's Emma Davidson shot a 92 to place third individually. Newman Catholic's Maree Scholl and Emma Weiner placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with scores of 94 and 95. Osage's Dani Johnson placed sixth with a score of 97.
Paige McEachran led Central Springs with a 100, which placed her tied with St. Ansgar's Grace Jahr for eighth place. Jahr was happy to be a part of the conference championship culture at St. Ansgar.
"We've seen our girls basketball team do it and our boys track team do it last week," Jahr said. "So it's really nice to put the icing on the cake."
The Osage boys posted the top three individual scores and beat out second place finisher Newman Catholic by 23 strokes. The Knights came in second with 345 strokes and Northwood-Kensett was third with 359 strokes.
Outside of the top three, West Fork finished fifth (371), Central Springs finished sixth (374), Rockford finished eighth (396) and St. Ansgar finished ninth (429).
Osage's Leo Klapperich was the medalist of the meet with an 18-hole score of 76. Not far behind him was Osage's Shawn Eichmeier, who posted an 80 to earn runner-up status. Nolan Heard posted an 82 to round out the top three scores for the Green Devils and for the meet.
Newman Catholic's Thomas Manternach and Northwood-Kensett's Drew Wilder both posted 83 to tie for fourth place.
Adam Wyborny led Rockford with an 87, Noah Atkinson led West Fork with an 87, Drew Kelley led Central Springs with a 91 and Ryan Hackbart led St. Ansgar with a 101.
