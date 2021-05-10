St. Ansgar girls, Osage boys win Top of Iowa East golf meets

The St. Ansgar girls and Osage boys golf teams both earned wins at the Top of Iowa East conference meets on Monday night.

Talented golfers must be a Mitchell County thing.

In Northwood, the St. Ansgar girls won the meet with an 18-hole score of 396 strokes. In Osage, the Green Devil boys won the meet with a final score of 322 strokes.

The Saints beat out Newman Catholic by four strokes. Central Springs placed fourth with a score of 427. Osage finished in fifth (458), Northwood-Kensett finished in sixth (468), Rockford finished in seventh (506) and West Fork finished in eighth (521).

"We won it the year before and we had some high expectations," St. Ansgar coach Shannon Belz said. "We knew with what we had coming back that we should be competitive in the conference. It worked out just as we'd hoped."

St. Ansgar's Kirsten Boerjan won the meet with an 18-hole score of 90. The score is the best of the season for her.

"I thought I did really well the first nine and then the back nine was a little rough," Boerjan said. "But I thought I pulled it together really well at the end and kept my head on and didn't get too frustrated with myself."