St. Ansgar girls golf qualifies for state meet for second time in program history

The St. Ansgar girls golf team did something that's only been done one other time in program history on Monday afternoon at Mason City Country Club.

Qualify for the state meet.

The Saints were able to outlast five other teams at the Class 1A, region 3 final to earn a runner-up finish with an 18-hole team score of 409 strokes. St. Ansgar beat out third place finisher Newman Catholic by three strokes.

"We knew we had a shot and we knew it was going to be close," St. Ansgar head coach Shannon Belz said. "The girls stepped up and played some good golf today. I couldn't be more proud of them."

The win marks the first time the St. Ansgar girls team has qualified since 1996, the only other time that it's happened in program history.

"It's very exciting. I don't even know what to say," senior Kirsten Boerjan said. "I never expected it, but I'm really happy with how we all played today and how we all pulled together to make it as a team."

Boerjan led the Saints with a score of 89 strokes, which was good for third place on the overall individual leaderboard. Senior Taylor Vervaecke shot a 105, junior Annika Hemann shot a 107 and senior Brooklyn Hackbart shot a 108 to round out the top four scores for St. Ansgar.