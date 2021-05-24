St. Ansgar girls golf qualifies for state meet for second time in program history

The St. Ansgar girls golf team did something that's only been done one other time in program history on Monday afternoon at Mason City Country Club.
Qualify for the state meet.
The Saints were able to outlast five other teams at the Class 1A, region 3 final to earn a runner-up finish with an 18-hole team score of 409 strokes. St. Ansgar beat out third place finisher Newman Catholic by three strokes.
"We knew we had a shot and we knew it was going to be close," St. Ansgar head coach Shannon Belz said. "The girls stepped up and played some good golf today. I couldn't be more proud of them."
The win marks the first time the St. Ansgar girls team has qualified since 1996, the only other time that it's happened in program history.
"It's very exciting. I don't even know what to say," senior Kirsten Boerjan said. "I never expected it, but I'm really happy with how we all played today and how we all pulled together to make it as a team."
Boerjan led the Saints with a score of 89 strokes, which was good for third place on the overall individual leaderboard. Senior Taylor Vervaecke shot a 105, junior Annika Hemann shot a 107 and senior Brooklyn Hackbart shot a 108 to round out the top four scores for St. Ansgar.
Newman Catholic came in third behind St. Ansgar with a team score of 412. Junior Emma Weiner finished with a round of 95 to lead the Knights. Senior Maree Scholl finished with a 103, senior Ellie Determan recorded a 106 and junior Leah Martinez rounded out the scores with a 108.
Central Springs was the other area team that competed at the meet. The Panthers recorded a team score of 434, which was good for sixth overall. Senior Kiley Hanft led the Panthers with a round of 100. Bishop Garrigan won the meet with a score of 350 strokes.
The girls on the team at St. Ansgar have done nothing but succeed this season. The Saints have won seven meets, including the Top of Iowa East conference meet and the first round regional meet last week.
Qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament is the perfect way to put an exclamation point on the end of an exceptional season.
"Any time you get to participate in the state meet it's an honor," Belz said. "We're excited to get ready to go down and represent. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls to do it."
Clear Lake girls win regional final
The Clear Lake girls golf team continued its dominant season with a win at the Class 3A, region 5 golf meet on Monday at Waverly. The Lions shot a team score of 343 strokes to beat out second place finisher West Delaware by 32 strokes.
Charles City finished eighth out of 12 teams with a final score of 437 and and Hampton-Dumont-CAL was 10th with a final score of 466.
The state meet berth is the seventh time in the past 10 years that the Clear Lake girls team has qualified. It's also the 17th time in program history that the Lions will finish their season at state.
Both the girls and boys teams will compete at the state meet this season. The girls will look for their first state title since 2012. The boys are searching for their first championship since 2017.
There were no additional individual stats available for the meet at Waverly.
