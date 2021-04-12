Osage boys, Central Springs girls earn team wins at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club

Osage golf hosted Central Springs at Sunny Brae Country Club on Monday.

With two first place finishes already under its belt, the Osage boys golf team faced a challenging wind and two other opponents at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club in Osage on Monday night.

Despite the conditions, the Green Devils were able to pull out another win. Osage finished with a team score of 165 to beat out Rockford (190) and Central Springs (197).

"On our home course, I would've liked to have seen us shoot a little bit better," Osage boys coach Eric Goddard said. "It was windy. But what I did see, we were very consistent."

To Goddard's point, the Green Devils had three golfers – Nolan Heard, Jayden Scharper and Spencer Krabbe – shoot 41, which was one stroke behind medalist Adam Wyborny of Rockford.

Shawn Eichmeier (42), Leo Klapperich (43) and Bodie Goddard (44), rounded out the top seven scores of the meet.

"We performed good, but not our best though," Eichmeier said. "It taught us a few things, especially with the wind and stuff, which is typical."

On the girls side of things, Central Springs just barely edged out Osage to earn the win. The Panthers finished with 213 strokes, compared to the Green Devils' 216.