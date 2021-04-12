Osage boys, Central Springs girls earn team wins at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club

With two first place finishes already under its belt, the Osage boys golf team faced a challenging wind and two other opponents at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club in Osage on Monday night.
Despite the conditions, the Green Devils were able to pull out another win. Osage finished with a team score of 165 to beat out Rockford (190) and Central Springs (197).
"On our home course, I would've liked to have seen us shoot a little bit better," Osage boys coach Eric Goddard said. "It was windy. But what I did see, we were very consistent."
To Goddard's point, the Green Devils had three golfers – Nolan Heard, Jayden Scharper and Spencer Krabbe – shoot 41, which was one stroke behind medalist Adam Wyborny of Rockford.
Shawn Eichmeier (42), Leo Klapperich (43) and Bodie Goddard (44), rounded out the top seven scores of the meet.
"We performed good, but not our best though," Eichmeier said. "It taught us a few things, especially with the wind and stuff, which is typical."
On the girls side of things, Central Springs just barely edged out Osage to earn the win. The Panthers finished with 213 strokes, compared to the Green Devils' 216.
Central Springs' Kylie Hanft finished at the top of the individual leaderboard. Her score of 49 earned her medalist honors. Osage's Dani Johnson finished as the runner-up with a score of 52.
Kaylea Fessler finished in third with a score of 53. Paige McEachran (Central Springs), Sydney Muller (Osage) and Leah Hauge (Osage) all shot 54 to round out the top scores on the girls side.
The Green Devils are back in action at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at Osage.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.