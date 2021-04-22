(Editor's note: This is the second North Iowa Pacesetter, a weekly feature of the Globe Gazette that recognizes a prep athlete who excelled in his or her sport the week before.)

As a freshman golfer in 2019, Sam Wood’s best score for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team was a 46.

Two years later, in his first meet on April 6 in Garner, Wood shattered his old freshman record by nine strokes. His nine-hole score of 37 was good for medalist honors for the first time in his career.

He’s gone on to win all three meets since then, most recently recording medalist honors with a 40 on April 12 at Britt Golf Course and a 41 on April 16 at Garner again.

“Here’s the thing in watching Sam,” GHV boys golf coach Paul Schoneman said. “When he puts it all together, he has all parts of the game. In other words, he can hit the long drive, he can hit the middle iron and he has the short game. He has all of those things.”

But the thing that has separated Wood, according to Schoneman, is his constant desire to get better.

Outside of golf, Wood also competes in baseball and basketball. But golf is his favorite sport. His favorite player? Tiger Woods, whose work ethic has been known to be categorized as unparalleled over the past three decades.

Wood has developed his own work ethic that’s helped him improve. When the pandemic forced the spring golf season to be canceled last spring, Wood spent many of his days in the spring and summer out on the course – oftentimes alone, listening to music.

“When I set goals at the beginning of the year and ask them how many rounds you played last year, I know he was well over 100,” Schoneman said. “He puts the time in. He also has some natural talent and ability, but you know how that is. A lot of people have the ability, but they don’t put the time in.”

The time on the course during the past two years has given Wood a leg up on competition. Four meets and four medalist honors later, the desire to improve has turned into a desire to win.

Currently in the middle of his junior year, he hopes to see his scores drop once the weather starts getting a little warmer. But team success is just as important to Wood as his own.

“I hope to get better as a team ultimately, but my goal this year is to be able to make it to state,” Wood said. “Just keep on grinding and keep on working hard.”

Wood says the best part of his game is his short game. Drive for show, putt for dough, as they say. He’s spent many hours next to, or on, the practice green at Garner.

There’s an unorthodox viewpoint Wood gives credit to for helping his short game.

“I think playing basketball helps with touch and everything,” Wood said. “I think it’s more muscle memory and it just helps out a lot.”

From the hardwood to the short grass, whatever Wood is doing is obviously working. In order for Wood to qualify for state, however, there’s still some things he says he can improve upon throughout the rest of the season.

“I’d say I want to improve on my mental game,” Wood said. “Just staying confident and hitting the next shot.”

Wood and the rest of the Cardinals golf team will be in action at 4:15 on Friday at Garner.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.