North Iowa Pacesetter: Dani Johnson looks to leave her mark in golf

“She’s naturally good at everything,” Goddard said. “Her primary focus is on volleyball. The amount of AAU volleyball she plays in the summer, golf – she really just focuses on it during the season. What she does is largely based on just being a really talented athlete.”

Because of the extra work in volleyball and basketball during the offseason – and a canceled 2020 spring season – Johnson naturally had to shake off a bit of rust at the start of the spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, she surprised herself with how well she did at the first meet of the season at Charles City. Her medalist score of 48 was five strokes better than her previous personal best during her sophomore season in 2019.

Since then, she’s carded nine-hole scores as low as 44 and as high as 52.

“She’s not quite where I would like her to be yet,” Goddard said. “We have a little bit of time before we get to regional play. She’s progressing. I think she would probably agree that she’s probably not where she wants to be yet at this point in the season. But I think she’s going to get there by the time we get to regionals.”