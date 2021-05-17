'No pressure': Newman Catholic girls golf advances to second round of regional play

Heading into Monday's Class 1A, Region 3 golf meet at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club, Newman Catholic girls golf coach Keely Weiner knew that it would take a really solid team score for her girls to advance to the next round.
So the only advice she gave the girls?
"We kind of came in with no pressure because we knew what we were going against," Weiner said.
That "no pressure" mentality worked. The Newman Catholic girls earned a runner-up finish with a team score of 394, which ended up beating third place finisher North Union by nine strokes.
The Knights came in second behind only Bishop Garrigan, which finished with a team score of 345.
"This is awesome," Weiner said. "These girls have worked so hard and they've been practicing. This is fun."
Newman Catholic junior Emma Weiner was the lone area golfer to finish in the individual top six. Her 18-hole score of 92 placed her fourth. The remaining five out of the top six golfers were all from Bishop Garrigan.
The score of 92 was the best round of the season for Emma. To her, it is encouraging that she, along with the rest of her team, played her best when she needed to.
"This is obviously when you want to play well," Emma said. "So this is huge for us. This is a pretty tough course and just the fact that we all played well and shot the best that we could and came out in second."
Outside of Weiner, senior Ellie Determann placed eighth for Newman Catholic with a 98. Junior Leah Martinez and senior Maree Scholl both shot a score of 102 to round out the top four scorers for the Knights.
As a team, Lake Mills was the next best finisher. The Bulldogs finished in fourth place with a score of 436. Northwood-Kensett finished in fifth place (463), West Fork finished in seventh (478) and Rockford finished in eighth (560).
Northwood-Kensett junior Emma Davidson finished one place out of advancing to the next round with her score of 96. Lake Mills senior Makenna Hanson finished 10th to lead the Bulldogs with her score of 100.
The Knights will move on to the next round of regionals at their home course, the Mason City Country Club, next Monday.
For coach Weiner, the key to another good meet will be similar to the one that just worked: stay loose, no pressure.
"That's what we've focused on the last week, even after conference," the Newman Catholic coach said. "We kind of wanted to get that, and we were mad. Now we're just, no pressure. Let's see what those other teams that are supposed to win, let's see what they do and let's see what we can do."
The Knights will battle for a chance to advance to the state meet at the second round of regionals at 10 a.m. on Monday at Mason City Country Club.
