'No pressure': Newman Catholic girls golf advances to second round of regional play

Heading into Monday's Class 1A, Region 3 golf meet at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club, Newman Catholic girls golf coach Keely Weiner knew that it would take a really solid team score for her girls to advance to the next round.

So the only advice she gave the girls?

"We kind of came in with no pressure because we knew what we were going against," Weiner said.

That "no pressure" mentality worked. The Newman Catholic girls earned a runner-up finish with a team score of 394, which ended up beating third place finisher North Union by nine strokes.

The Knights came in second behind only Bishop Garrigan, which finished with a team score of 345.

"This is awesome," Weiner said. "These girls have worked so hard and they've been practicing. This is fun."

Newman Catholic junior Emma Weiner was the lone area golfer to finish in the individual top six. Her 18-hole score of 92 placed her fourth. The remaining five out of the top six golfers were all from Bishop Garrigan.

The score of 92 was the best round of the season for Emma. To her, it is encouraging that she, along with the rest of her team, played her best when she needed to.