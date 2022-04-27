Newman girls on 'Revenge Tour' in quest for state meet bid

It was all setup for Newman Catholic to put its stamp on its 2021 season.

A Class 1A state qualifying meet on the Knights home course of Mason City Country Club. The chance to go to the state meet with several pieces of their core intact for the future.

And the end result? A third place showing and the missed opportunity of continuing the season into late-May. Three strokes was the difference between elation and heartbreak.

"That has been our motivation throughout the whole year," senior Emma Weiner said. "We're calling this year the revenge tour."

This 'Revenge Tour' Newman is embarking this spring has been on cruise control, ranked as one of the best 1A teams by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association and being unbeaten in regular season meets.

There was a slight detour as the Knights suffered their first loss of the season, taking second in a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular at Northwood Country Club.

After being in the low 200s to mid 210s in the first two meets of the campaign, they have not broke 220 in the last three competitions.

"You can tell how competitive they are, you can tell how disappointed they are," Newman head coach Keely Weiner said. "We need to get more consistent and more time out on the course. I love the grit."

Emma Weiner anchors the handful of returners. She was the Knights No. 1 golfer as a junior and has regained command of that title in her final prep season.

"She's very strong and she can lead the team," Coach Weiner said. "Even if she has a bad round, she somehow battles back the next week or the next day. She wants it very bad, the success of the team."

There's plenty of talent behind her.

Fellow senior Leah Martinez has been consistently the Knights No. 2 golfer, despite a less-than-stellar round on Tuesday. There is an infusion of sophomores that have handled more responsibilities.

Aubree Sellers and Jayce Weiner have stepped into the lineup and have, more times than not, round out Newman's low-four.

"They practice hard," Martinez said. "If I have a bad day, they usually hae my back and have a good score."

As a whole, the Knights did not play their best on Tuesday. No one got into the 40s and some wind made the conditions less than optimal. It is a polar opposite to April 11, over two weeks ago.

That day, everyone set new nine-holes bests for their career. Coach Weiner knew she had a potentially good team, but that meet was the icing on the cake.

"They're now expecting it and now it is not happening," she said. "They have the potential. We just have to keep battling."

Now, it is searching for consistency. And over the next couple weeks, the Knights will see their biggest competition.

North Butler beat Newman in the team race on Tuesday. Twenty-four hours earlier, the latter beat the former in a dual by under 10 strokes. The two TIC East rivals will meet on Friday at Sunny Brae in Osage.

And the conference meet with all the TIC East teams will be at Round Grove Golf and Country Club, the Bearcats home course.

"We need to have that mindset of we can do this, we're way better than these other teams," Martinez said.

While a conference championship is a priority for the Knights to achieve, nothing will top a state meet berth. They saw what the boys did last year in having a stellar postseason then finishing sixth at state.

The girls want to replicate that.

"It is awesome they have a good team this year again," Emma Weiner said. "Hopefully we both make it, maybe make t-shirts together."

There's plenty of confidence Newman can get both teams to keep playing for a bit longer.

"Success has brought confidence to both teams," boys golf player and senior Tim Castle said. "They have been really impressive. The girls are a lot better than they were last year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

