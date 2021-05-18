Newman Catholic girls golf team flourishes under first-year head coach

When Keely Weiner took the reins from longtime Newman Catholic girls golf coach Tamara Whitney at the start of the spring, she didn’t exactly know what she was getting into.

Fast forward a couple months and the Knights have placed in the top two at nearly every meet this season and just advanced to the second round of regional play after a runner-up finish in the Class 1A, Region 3A meet at Rice Lake on Monday night.

But the success didn’t come overnight.

“We did start off a little rough with the coaching change,” coach Weiner admitted.

Part of the reason Weiner took the job was because her two daughters – Emma and Jayce – are on the team. On top of that, she works as the school counselor for Newman Catholic, so she already had a good relationship with the girls on the squad.

And as much as she thinks the start of the season might have been a little rough, her daughter, Emma, thinks the team embraced her as the new coach from day one.

“We were super excited for her to come up because she has a really good connection with all of us,” Emma, a junior, said. “We just all have fun together and she just makes it more fun. It doesn’t seem as stressful as it should be.”