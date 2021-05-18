Newman Catholic girls golf team flourishes under first-year head coach

When Keely Weiner took the reins from longtime Newman Catholic girls golf coach Tamara Whitney at the start of the spring, she didn’t exactly know what she was getting into.
Fast forward a couple months and the Knights have placed in the top two at nearly every meet this season and just advanced to the second round of regional play after a runner-up finish in the Class 1A, Region 3A meet at Rice Lake on Monday night.
But the success didn’t come overnight.
“We did start off a little rough with the coaching change,” coach Weiner admitted.
Part of the reason Weiner took the job was because her two daughters – Emma and Jayce – are on the team. On top of that, she works as the school counselor for Newman Catholic, so she already had a good relationship with the girls on the squad.
And as much as she thinks the start of the season might have been a little rough, her daughter, Emma, thinks the team embraced her as the new coach from day one.
“We were super excited for her to come up because she has a really good connection with all of us,” Emma, a junior, said. “We just all have fun together and she just makes it more fun. It doesn’t seem as stressful as it should be.”
Much like her daughter talked about, coach Weiner has been able to make the game of golf lighthearted and relaxing for the team. Before the biggest meet of the season on Monday, she preached to her girls about staying calm and taking the pressure off their shoulders.
Instead of playing tense, the Knights shot their best team score of the season. Newman Catholic finished with an 18-hole team score of 394 strokes, which beat out third-place finisher North Union by nine strokes.
“That’s what we’ve focused on the last week, even after conference,” Keely said. “We kind of wanted to get that, and we were mad. Now we’re just, no pressure. Let’s see what those other teams that are supposed to win, let’s see what they do and let’s see what we do.”
Although the Knights finished in second at Rice Lake on Monday, Newman Catholic actually posted the second-best first round team score out of all seven teams that will be at the second round regional meet on Monday in Mason City.
Emma, who finished fourth with a season best score of 92 on Monday, has high hopes to qualify for the state meet with her team.
“As a team, the goal is just to make it through again,” Emma said. “It’s at our home course, so that’s already an advantage. We get to practice on that all week and we don’t have to worry about going anywhere else. Hopefully we play our best then.”
If the girls do end up playing their best again, there’s a good chance that they’ll be able to do exactly what Emma’s hoping for.
The best way to accomplish that goal? Follow coach Weiner’s recipe for success – stay loose and have fun.
The Knights will play in the Class 1A, Region 3 final meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Mason City Country Club.
