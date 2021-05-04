Newman Catholic boys golf hitting its stride at the right time

But it seems that the Knights are finally starting to turn it around. The squad has won two out of its last three meets. In Tuesday night’s win, three players shot a 42 or lower – including senior Bennett Suntken’s runner-up finish at 41 strokes.

Suntken, along with junior Tim Castle, both have low scores in the upper 30s. Three more players have low scores of 44 or better.

“We need to be more consistent as a team,” Suntken said. “We’ll have one or two people shoot well on a day like today, where we need four or five to shoot well. Everyone needs to be around that 42 mark for us to do well.”

If the Knights end up putting it all together and posting those scores they know they’re capable of, Suntken sees no reason why the squad can’t make it to the state meet. If that happens, it would be the first time since 2016 that it’s been accomplished at Newman Catholic.

Ball says there’s plenty of room to grow in the next two weeks before the Knights have the opportunity to cross that bridge.

“It only gets tougher,” Ball said. “You’ve got guys that are shooting under par when it gets to districts and state. That’s what we have to shoot for is try to shoot even par or lower for some of our guys.”