N-K's Davidson places runner-up; Newman boys, girls lose perfect seasons

Emma Davidson has taken the reigns of Northwood-Kensett's No. 1 golfer for the last two years. She captains a team with one other senior and four sophomores.

Her game does the talking. And on her home course, she spoke loud.

Davidson carded a 49 to finish as the runner-up medalist, one of only two golfers to shoot under 50, as the conditions at Northwood Country Club didn't lead to low scores on Tuesday night.

"The way the season's been going, I'm pretty proud of how I played today," Davidson said.

North Butler won the girls team title with a stroke total of 214. Newman Catholic, who was unbeaten in regular season meets coming into the day, finished second with a 226. Northwood-Kensett (229) and St. Ansgar (236) rounded out the scoring.

The Bearcats also claimed the boys team race, ending the Knights perfect season by edging them 172-182. Northwood-Kensett was third with a team total of 225 and St. Ansgar finished the day with a 237.

The Knights top two golfers of Tim Castle and Nash Holmgaard each fired in a 44 and they were lumped into a group of three others that also finished with a 44.

Still, Castle admitted there were plenty of shots left out there.

"I think of lot of us are kind of making little mistakes," he said. "We got to clean that up. We're really close to being where we're at."

Davidson's best stretch was on Nos. 4, 5 and 6 where she registered a bogey and two pars. Her finish left more to be desired as a birdie on No. 8 was sandwiched between a nine and a seven on two of the last three holes.

"I had better approach shots," Davidson said. "Seven was just missed chips a lot. Nine, kind of rushed my shots."

The Vikings had two in the top-three as Davidson was joined by Payton Wilder's nine-hole total of 51.

Emma Weiner was the highest Newman Catholic finisher on the girls side with a 55. She hit five balls out of bounds, one of the highest marks of her prep career in her recollection.

Bluntly, she knew no one for the Knights played well. In the same breath, she'll take it on April 26 then compared to May 9, the day of the Top of Iowa East Conference meet.

"Honestly, the lack of being able to get out on the course during practice has been really affecting us," Weiner said.

Jayce Weiner (56), Aubree Sellers (57) and Emily Opstvedt (58) rounded out the low-four for Newman. St. Ansgar's highest finisher was Annika Hemann, who carded a nine-hole score of 52.

For the Knights boys, Holden Hensley recorded a 45 and Emmett Casey fired in a 49. Northwood-Kensett did not have its No. 1 golfer in Drew Wilder, so it turned to Nick Hanson to fire its lowest score with a 52.

St. Ansgar's lowest golfer was Mikhail Meyer and Logan Rysavy, each finishing the day with a 58.

