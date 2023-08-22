Mason City's Drew DeGabriele and Michael Solberg-Mass claimed the top two spots and the Riverhawks finished second in the Dick Garth Invitational at Highland Park Golf Course on Monday.

DeGabriele won the tournament with a 1-under 71, his best score of the season so far. He led after the first nine holes with a 34 at the turn.

Solberg-Maas was not far behind, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish runner-up. It was also his best round too.

The Riverhawks finished in second with a team score of 325, a 15-stroke improvement from last week's Wahawk Invite in Waterloo. It was also the team's best score in a meet since 2019. Marshalltown won the event by with a 313.

Mason City's Noah Honn finished in a tie for 16th with an 88. Breyden Baker carded 97 and Will Schissel a 101.

The Riverhawks hits the course next Monday at Fort Dodge Country Club.